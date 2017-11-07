Representative of the perennially strong talent in Bartow County, all four of the local high school cheerleading teams advanced past this weekend’s region and sectional competitions, moving on to the Columbus Civic Center this upcoming weekend for the next round of competition.

ADAIRSVILLE

Adairsville cheerleading made some history last weekend.

For the first time ever, the Lady Tigers won the region 6-AAA title.

“They have worked so unbelievably hard this season, far surpassed any expectations I had had for them,” head coach Kaylie Noe said. “This year was supposed to be a building year. After the first two competitions, I had just reworked my mentality that these girls were going to work and try to overcome any obstacle that was put in their path. I expected them them to go into region and perform the best routine that they ever have, and they did.”

Adairsville lost eight seniors from last year’s team, and the sheer number presented a challenge to replace them. The Lady Tigers did more than that, placing first in every meet they competed in this year, including at region where they were crowned.

With the region win, Adairsville automatically qualifies for the state competition this Saturday. Noe singled out her five seniors for the work they’ve done this season — captain Brooke Bishop, as well as Addison Mealer, Katie Mulkey, Emily Abernathy and Brissa Perez.

“I was just excited that they were able to live up to the high expectations that I had reworked in my mind for them,” Noe said. “They proved to me that they didn’t want to be counted out, and so high expectations is what they got and they lived up to every single one of them.”

CARTERSVILLE

The Lady Canes kept their season going by the skin of their teeth, qualifying for sectionals at the Region 5-AAAA meet on Saturday.

Cartersville finished fourth, behind Cedartown, Chapel Hill and Troup County.

The top four teams qualified for sectionals.

The sectionals will be on Friday.

CASS

The Lady Colonels finished third in the 7-AAAAA region meet this past weekend. The result is impressive, especially given that Cass really hasn’t had a full team and subsequently a tangible result to serve as a litmus test for where it is and what it needs to improve on.

“Up until [the meet before region at Adairsville], we didn’t have a full team, so we didn’t have a true score going into region,” head coach Brooke McDurmon said. “We weren’t sure how we were going to get scored.”

The Lady Colonels had a flier quit at the end of the season, and at Adairsville, Yahaira Hernandez filled in and established some stability. McDurmon also singled out Ashlie Swanson, a senior, and Zoe Bryson, a junior, as girls who have provided leadership for her young team.

“They push the team, not to just do what you know how to do, but to be better,” McDurmon said.

Cass will compete at sectionals on Friday.

“As long as we hit our stunts, our stunts are really our best thing, then we’re going to be competitive with anybody out there,” McDurmon said.

WOODLAND

Woodland cheerleading finds itself in very familiar territory.

When it won its state title in 2016, it finished fifth at sectionals. This year, it finished fifth at sectionals.

“We did really well, but did not live up to our potential,” head coach Kathi Shedd said of her coed team.

Shedd attested the result to the dedication of her team, one that doesn’t accept defeat easily and is willing to practice on holidays and weekends.

She praised the leadership of captains Andy Johnson and Chloe Hendricks, and the senior leadership of Kaitlyn Honaker and Ryanne Ritch, who are the only two seniors on the team.

The format is such that Woodland has already placed fifth and will look to improve that on Friday at the state competition on Friday. Shedd said there is still room to improve, which presents the opportunity for the Wildcats to have their best showing when it matters most.

“We haven’t hit perfect yet,” Shedd said.