Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence was officially confirmed as an Army All-American Tuesday morning when he was presented with his game jersey in a ceremony at Cartersville High School.

“It feels really good to finally be a part of this great tradition and event,” Lawrence said.

With his parents, head coach Joey King and the entire Cartersville football team looking on, Lawrence was presented the jersey by three U.S Army members as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour.

“I didn’t want the whole school really, just the guys that helped me get here, my teammates and coaches,” Lawrence said. “I wanted them all to be here and have kind of an exclusive thing.”

Founded in 2001, the Army All-American Bowl is considered the premier high school showcase game in the country.

Former game MVPs include Vince Young, Ted Ginn Jr. and DeSean Jackson.

Lawrence was the first sophomore ever extended an invitation to the prestigious event, and ended up choosing it over the Under Armour All-America Game.

He was first offered following a preseason practice before his sophomore year, and verbally committed to the event that night.

“I knew right when they offered me I was going to take it,” Lawrence said. “Under Armour had offered me either right before or right after that, but I knew I wanted to play in this game.”

The game will be televised live on NBC from the Alamodome in San Antonio at noon on Jan. 6.