The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, as was befitting after their dominant, 10-0 regular season and sixth-straight region championship, were well-represented on the All-Region 5-AAAA team, released Thursday.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence added another honor to his trophy case with a Region Player of the Year nod after throwing for 2,870 yards, 36 touchdowns and just one interception.

That marks the third-straight Region Player of the Year award for Lawrence. He’s won some sort of region award all four years of his high career after being Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman.

He was joined on the region awards list by outside linebacker JaCorey Johns, named the Defensive Player of the Year, and kicker/punter Jonathan Cruz, Special Teams Player of the Year. It was the second-straight year winning that award for Cruz.

Altogether, 23 Canes were recognized, including the three players of the year.

Eight Canes were on the first team, three on the second, and nine more made honorable mention.

Cartersville’s offense has been nearly unstoppable this year, and that was represented on the first team.

Running back Rico Frye, tight end Jackson Lowe, wide receiver T.J. Horton and offensive linemen Nick Root and Bryce Wilkins made the first team.

On defense, Cartersville had a representative at every level on the first team, with Darian Poellnitz on the defensive line, Nyvin Nelson at linebacker and Marko Dudley at safety.

Dudley, along with Troup County receiver Kobe Hudson, was one of just two sophomores on the first team.

Receivers E.J. Turner and J’Kobe Orr, along with offensive lineman Demetrious Winters, represented Cartersville on the second team.

Offensive linemen Alex Corrigan and Garrett Knight, defensive lineman Jake Richards, linebackers Dylan Henderson, Grant Harris and Carson Murray, and defensive backs Evan Williams, Marquail Coaxum and Bradley Kirk were all named honorable mention.