Vic Beasley and the Atlanta Falcons got a much-needed win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 27-7. Beasley had two solo tackles in the win. Since he has been limited by injury, Beasley’s stats are not what they would be otherwise. He has 14 solo tackles on the year and 18 total. He does have four sacks as well as a forced fumble. The Falcons play the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday.

On the college side, DeAndre Applin and Mark Quattlebaum had great days for their respective teams, as Applin hauled in an interception, and Quattlebaum led his team in receiving.

DeAndre Applin (Georgia State Jr., Adairsville) — Applin’s Panther team became bowl-eligible for the second time in school history with a 33-30 win over Texas State, and he played a part in that. He had five total tackles — four solo. He also had an interception in the second quarter, as well as a pass breakup.

Terrius Callahan (Austin Peay Fr., Cartersville) — Callahan saw time in a 31-24 Austin Peay win over Eastern Kentucky.

Trevor Carlton (Reinhardt So., Cartersville) — Carlton had a solo tackle in Reinhardt’s 54-12 win over St. Andrews. Reinhardt is 9-0 on the year.

Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois Fr., Adairsville) — Childers had a career day in a 63-14 blowout Northern Illinois win over Ball State, and has firmly established himself as a difference maker for the Huskies. He threw two touchdowns in the first quarter, and he finished 10 for 22 with 141 yards, and rushed four times for 34 yards. Childers has thrown for 1,248 yards overall with a 57.8 completion percentage, and rushed for an additional 398. That is second on the team. Northern Illinois sits tied atop the MAC standings with Toledo, but Toledo has the head-to-head advantage with two games left.

T.L. Ford (UNC-Charlotte Sr., Cartersville) — Ford saw action in UNC-Charlotte’s 35-21 loss to Middle Tennessee State.

Gordon Gray (Kennesaw State Jr., Cartersville) — Gray saw action in Kennesaw State’s 38-0 win over Charleston Southern. The Owls are 9-1 on the year.

Gabriel Gridley (ASA College Fr., Cartersville) — Gridley punted five times with an average of 39.8 yards in a 39-38 ASA College loss to Georgia Military College.

Lucas Johnson (Georgia State Jr., Cass) — Johnson started at right guard in Georgia State’s 33-30 win over Texas State.

Emmanuel Jones (Colorado State Fr., Woodland) — Jones had seven total tackles — three solo and four assisted — in a 59-52 overtime loss to Boise State. Jones has 32 total tackles on the year, and has appeared in all 11 of the Rams’ games.

Rodney Mitchell (Coastal Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — Mitchell saw action as a backup offensive lineman in a 42-17 loss to Troy.

Mark Quattlebaum (UNC-Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Quattlebaum has had a nice year for the 49ers, and Saturday was no different. He was their leading receiver in a 35-21 loss to Middle Tennessee State. He had seven receptions for 94 yards and a toucdown. Fifty two of those yards came on a single play in the third quarter, a first down completion after he caught the previous pass for 14 yards on a 3rd and 6 to extend the drive. He scored on a three yard pass inside the five later in the drive. Quattlebaum leads the 49ers in receiving at 330 yards with a touchdown. He is averaging 11 yards per catch.

Isaiah Ross (Point Sr., Woodland) — Ross had 14 total tackles in a 56-29 loss to Union College. Seven were solo, and seven were assisted. Ross is tied for the team lead in tackles at 72.

Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern Jr., Woodland) — Townsend Jr. saw action as part of the defensive line rotation at defensive tackle in a 27-6 loss to Appalachian State.

Jake Walker (Furman Fr., Cartersville resident) — Walker had two receptions for 46 yards in a 56-20 Furman win over The Citadel. The majority of his yards came on a 39-yard reception.