Menu

Michienzi leads Lady Colonels to opening win Featured

Kyla Michienzi scored 20 points and the Cass girls basketball team routed Cumberland Christian Academy 69-36 to begin the season Tuesday night.

After breaking a long drought and making the state playoffs last year, the Lady Colonels picked up where they left off.

Payton Stoddard added 13 points, and Alexis Ware also got into double digits with 10.

The Lady Colonels led 26-16 at halftime.

Cass plays again on Dec. 1 at Rome.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
More in this category: « Hot starts for hoopers; Fields crucial for Rhodes at regionals Post scorers to lead Lady Tigers in 2017-18 »
back to top

What Do You Think?

Grocery Coupons Bartow County School System Cartersville City School System Visitors-Center