Kyla Michienzi scored 20 points and the Cass girls basketball team routed Cumberland Christian Academy 69-36 to begin the season Tuesday night.

After breaking a long drought and making the state playoffs last year, the Lady Colonels picked up where they left off.

Payton Stoddard added 13 points, and Alexis Ware also got into double digits with 10.

The Lady Colonels led 26-16 at halftime.

Cass plays again on Dec. 1 at Rome.