With a lack of depth, Adairsville girls basketball this year will likely take on a familiar look as Josie Summerville and Nakiyah Washington carry the Lady Tigers.

“I only have eight players that will play big-time minutes,” Adairsville head coach Michael Roberson said. “I have a couple other girls on the varsity, but they’re not developed enough yet to really get significant minutes, probably. But those eight, they’ll all play a big, huge role, and I expect Nakiyah Washington and Josie Summerville, you know, they’ve led us in scoring the last couple years ... so I really expect them to play big roles there and lead in that area.”

In fact, the biggest change might be Roberson himself, as the longtime Adairsville middle school coach is taking over from Lee Whitaker.

Whitaker led the Lady Tigers to an 8-18 record last year, and Washington and Summerville were all-county selections.

Summerville, a senior, averaged a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds per game, while Washington averaged 14 and seven boards.

As those stats indicate, Summerville is hard to stop in the post. Washington, while not quite as physical, is a well-rounded player who can score out to, and beyond, the 3-point line.

“Josie, she is just physically strong, and Nakiyah’s very talented,” Roberson said. “She can take guards outside and she can take posts inside. So those will be strengths for us, I think, early on.”

Helping carry the slack for the two forwards will be a selection of guards, some with experience, some without.

Havyn Isaac is an all-county performer in softball and soccer for the Lady Tigers, and saw some minutes last year for the basketball team.

Zay Harris, along with Summerville the only senior, will likely have to be the third scoring threat.

Harris came on strong in the latter half of the season last year, showing a willingness to shoot and an ability to stretch the defense.

Former point guard Emily Collum won’t be playing this year, meaning ballhandling will primarily fall to junior Breeana Wilson and sophomore Coriana McDaniel.

Neither had much varsity experience last year.

“I’m not too concerned about it, because even in our press break, we have Nakiyah back there bringing it in, she can handle it too,” Roberson said. “I think they’ll be able to do an adequate job back there.”

The one thing that does worry Roberson is his depth.

He won’t have anything beyond his eight-girl rotation, and Summerville and Washington are both occasionally prone to foul trouble.

Washington also missed time with an injury last year.

If that happens again, to either her or Summerville, the Lady Tigers will have much less of a margin of error.

If everybody stays healthy, though, Roberson has a chance to have two of the best players in Region 6-AAA, backed up by a scrappy group of guards.

The competition will be tough, with region champ Haralson County bringing back its top two players and Sonoraville, Calhoun, Ringgold and North Murray also looking strong.

It could go either way, which is why Roberson wants to focus his team on bringing top effort every day.

“Right now, I’m just really looking for consistency in competing every day,” Roberson said. “Giving ourselves a chance to win and compete every day, and then I think the other stuff will come. Our region is very strong, our region, we feel like there’s anything from six to seven teams in our region that have a legitimate shot at being one of those four teams that go to state. We feel like we can be one of them.”