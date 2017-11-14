RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE Adairsville’s Hunter Hice looks for a passing lane during a game in the 2016-17 season. Hice will be one of the most important returners this year for Adairsville. Buy photo

Be prepared for a new identity around Adairsville basketball this year.

“We’re going to try to play at a speed that makes people uncomfortable, offensively and defensively,” new head coach Alex Disbrow said. “We’re going to take good shots, but we’re going to play fast. Our mantra this year is, ‘We’re not Adairsville anymore, we’re Pressville.’ We’re going to come at you non-stop.”

That aggressiveness is typical of Disbrow’s coaching philosophy, which he hopes to institute in his first year after taking over from Reggie Wilkes.

And, with less than a week to go before the season, the Tigers seem to be buying in.

“The kids are hungry,” Disbrow said. “They want to win, they want to be part of something special. They really, really want to turn Adairsville into a place to be for basketball.”

Wilkes’ last Tigers team went to the state tournament after a good run through the region tourney last year, making Adairsville one of just two county teams, along with Cartersville, to make it to state.

From that team, the Tigers lost point guard Ronald Hardin, shooter Cole Hewatt and bigs Denzel Pitt, James Sims and Juan Perez.

The biggest of those losses was Hardin, a quicksilver lead guard and one of the best ballhandlers in the county.

The Tigers will still have a lot of contributors coming back, including several who made their mark for the Adairsville football team, just eliminated from the state playoffs last week, which led to some complications in preseason preparations.

“We’re just getting football back,” Disbrow said. “It might be a little ugly, kids might be running around like chickens with their heads cut off for a couple weeks, and hopefully by Christmas we’ll have a pretty good product on the court. ... Getting everybody in the gym at one time was a giant step forward.”

Junior quarterback Mason Boswell was a breakout star on the gridiron and will bring his athleticism to the court.

His two top receivers were actually the bigger contributors for the basketball team last season.

Ethan Belcher and Cody Henderson both started for the Tigers on the wing and provided good minutes as all-around players.

Both were honorable-mention All-County after averaging close to 10 points a game.

This year, both will likely be counted on to handle the ball some in Hardin’s absence.

Henderson, particularly, looks like he might be poised for a big season.

The senior played his first year of football in the fall and came back to the basketball team looking bigger and stronger.

“Cody Henderson had a tremendous summer,” Disbrow said. “We expect great things out of him.”

The other big returner for the Tigers will be baseball player Hunter Hice.

The gangly senior made All-County after averaging a team-high 9.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds, operating in the high post and on the wing.

The biggest area of concern for Adairsville will be down low, after Pitt, Sims and Perez all graduated.

None were stars, but all three were big bodies who could rebound.

Grayson Dailey and Jesse O’Kelley will now be looking to fill that role.

Dailey, a beanpole, saw limited minutes last year as a junior, while O’Kelley was buried on the bench as a sophomore.

“I really like our two post players,” Disbrow said. “I’m not worried about size in the post as much as I’m worried about whether they can play ball or not.”

Calhoun and Sonoraville were far and away the class of Region 6-AAA South last year, with each going over 20 wins.

It’s likely to be the same two teams setting the pace this year, with the Tigers having a chance to wedge themselves into the conversation.

That will require a little more consistency, but it’s certainly within Adairsville’s grasp.

“We’ve got to be more even,” Disbrow said. “When we’re up, we’re really good, and when we’re down, we’re really bad. So, we’ve got to find a way to level that out, and that comes with leadership and mindset.”