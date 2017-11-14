RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE Addie Smith takes a shot during a game for Cartersville in the 2016-17 season. Smith is one of two returning starters this year for the Lady Canes. Buy photo

The Cartersville Lady Canes basketball team will have two different starts to their season, and it could set the tone for the rest of their year.

They begin play Monday at Armuchee, and will play three games after. But because the Cartersville football team has players that also play basketball, the Lady Canes were unable to schedule girls-only games for the two-week period that the football team plays in the state playoffs.

And for a team with a lot of turnover — the team loses its top three scorers — and a still-developing identity, this is a critical stretch that may very well dictate the future.

“It’s going to be hard early on to get into any rhythm early on,” head coach Cindy Moore said. “It’s almost like starting over.”

The Lady Canes are coming off a 10-15 2016 season, and graduated six seniors from last year’s team. They return two starters total.

A’mya Davis and Addie Smith are the only two familiar faces from the last year’s starting lineup. Davis in particular figures to be a bigger contributor in 2017, and will likely handle the ball the most for the Lady Canes.

Moore said over the summer that she believes that Davis is ready for the role.

“I can’t say enough about her leadership and her work ethic,” Moore told the Daily Tribune News over the summer. “Going into her junior year, I think she’s our go-to as far as a leader and running the floor. Her decision-making this summer, I thought, has really stepped up.”

Being able to see it, but really being able to execute it now. I think the first two years, you’d see flashes of that, but this summer I saw her be able to see it and deliver it, whether it’s the pass or defensively, making that read.”

Moore also said over the summer that Smith might post up a bit more this year to establish a presence down low.

As for the rest of the team, Cartersville will need a lot of its bench players to become bigger contributors this year. She mentioned Arianna Cochran, now recovered from injury, as someone who could have a bigger role.

“We have a lot of folks whose role has changed,” Moore said. “They’re not going to be just the backup player now. They’re going to be somebody that’s going to contribute and play significant minutes.”

Among them: Kalli Scheff a transfer from Excel. Scheff arrived in the spring, and will be another post presence.

Moore asserts that the starting five isn’t set yet, and figures that seven or eight players could factor in. De’Asia Jefferson could be another key cog, with the ability to provide a spark from the perimeter as the Lady Canes try to establish outside scoring, and Cio Seigler is a solid offensive player who will see an increased role.

Overall, the head coach has her team focused on four components: conditioning, free throws, finishing high percentage shots, and developing a perimeter game. The latter three, she said, can become a byproduct of conditioning.

Despite any scheduling concerns and what that might bring, Moore is optimistic about her team’s chances and their ability to adapt as the season goes on.

“What I’d like for our identity to be and what it turns out to be may be two different things,” Moore said. “It’s a double-edged sword.”