ANDREW HOUGHTON/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS ANDREW HOUGHTON/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View album

View gallery Georgia Highlands baseball recruits Stevie Szucs, left, and Gabe Knight pose with head coach Dash O’Neill at their signing ceremony Wednesday.

Coming off their first-ever region championship, the Georgia Highlands Chargers added some depth Wednesday, officially welcoming their two-man high school signing class for the year.

One year after signing a total of 17 high schoolers and then leading the Chargers to the most successful year in team history, coach Dash O’Neill dialed way back, bringing in pitcher Stevie Szucs from Lassiter and infielder Gabe Knight from Loganville.

“With these guys that we’re signing today, we’re really looking for guys who can come in and fit into an experienced ballclub, and be ready to get up to speed right away,” O’Neill said. “This was a critical class, because when there’s only two guys to sign, I can’t miss. ... We looked at a ton of guys, and in our opinion, these were the best guys that we could get.”

Last year’s large class meant that O’Neill could afford to be much more selective in his recruiting this year, only focusing on players that filled needs.

According to the coach, it was immediately obvious that Knight and Szucs were the kind of players he was looking for.

“Really, the first time we saw them, we kind of knew,” O’Neill said. “There were the kind of human beings and young men that we wanted. They’re both great kids, they both have great families. They’re excited to be here, and they wanted to be at Georgia Highlands.”

Knight is a hard-hitting infielder for the Loganville Red Devils, defending Class 5A state champions. The Red Devils finished 30-13 and swept Wayne County in two games in the state championship series.

“He sits right in the middle of the lineup for those guys and bangs the ball around the yard, and is a dynamic offensive player,” O’Neill said. “He’s versatile enough to do a couple of different things, and we’re really excited about him coming in.”

Knight also had interest from East Georgia, South Georgia and Indian River.

“I liked [Highlands] the best out of all the places I went to. It felt right,” Knight said. “I see they’re on the rise and a lot of people are starting to talk about them. They’re doing a lot of good things here.”

Szucs, meanwhile, played for Lassiter last year. The Trojans were 24-10 and lost to North Gwinnett in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Szucs will play for an academy team this spring.

O’Neill described him as “a very talented right-handed arm. Good arm-side run, power arm, good breaking stuff, throws a lot of strikes.”

He also had interest from Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern.

“[I decided] two days after the visit,” Szucs said. “We were pretty sure about it. ... Right here is a pretty good place for me.”

Highlands finished 40-21 last year in O’Neill’s first year as head coach and beat Abraham Baldwin 8-3 in the region championship game.