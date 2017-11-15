ANDREW HOUGHTON/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS ANDREW HOUGHTON/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cartersville basketball player Jaylon Pugh, front row, center, signed to play with Furman in a ceremony at the Cartersville Media Center Wednesday. Also pictured are, from left, front row: Kennedi Pugh, sister; Reagan Pugh, sister; Reginald Pugh, father; Mecole Ledbetter, mother; Myriah Ikwuezunma, sister; Jada Ikwuezunma, sister; back row, Dr. Marc Feuerbach, principal; Teresa Pugh, stepmother; Cedric Ward, assistant coach; Mike Tobin, head coach; Caleb Freeman, assistant coach; Darrell Demastus, athletic director; and Tyson Ledbetter, stepfather.

Within five minutes of one of the biggest moments of his high school career, Cartersville basketball player Jaylon Pugh had already deflected the credit for his success in multiple directions.

“It feels great, just because of seeing all the support that I get, everybody that’s in my corner, on my side, wanting me to do good,” Pugh said shortly after signing to Furman in a ceremony at the Cartersville Media Center Wednesday.

And a few minutes after that: “A Division-I offer and me signing today is God’s work. That’s none of my work. That’s God’s work.”

That’s typical of Pugh, who, aside from being the defending Daily Tribune News and Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year and the rare Bartow County basketball player to go Division-I directly out of high school, is also one of the most humble and well-liked students at Cartersville.

Luckily, his coach was there to brag for him.

“He’s a great role model, he’s a mentor for all kinds of kids at the middle school,” Cartersville head coach Mike Tobin said. “Kids look up to him, and we’re just so fortunate to have him in our program. ... We’re so fortunate to have him because, a lot of times you get kids with talent that are kind of arrogant and about themselves, and Jaylon’s all about the team. [He’s] one of the hardest working kids we’ve ever had in this program.”

That work ethic, and his great talent, made Pugh a three-time all-county selection, and gave him an opportunity that few Bartow County basketball players get.

Former Cartersville and current Alcorn State guard A.J. Mosby is the only currently active D-I player from Bartow, and he went to junior college first after graduating high school.

Another former Cane, Corey Tobin, started his career at Georgia State but has since transferred to Reinhardt.

“It seems like most of the schools around here try to wait around for JUCO players,” Mike Tobin said.

Pugh’s talent, though, couldn’t be denied. A lefty, he’s always been a great shooter with unlimited range, but just last year led the county in rebounding and threw down his first in-game dunk, despite being listed at just six feet.

He averaged an even 20 points and eight rebounds per game last year in a highlight-reel junior campaign, and also scored his 1,000 career point.

“If I was playing against us, I’d try to do everything I could to keep him from touching the ball, make other guys hurt you offensively,” Tobin said. “That’s the thing about him, though, he’s going to help the team and do everything he can to win. It’s not just about points, he can play good defense, he passes the ball well.”

College coaches took notice as soon as his sophomore year.

Georgia Southern and Wofford were also interested, but Furman was a heavy recruiter from the start.

With his height, though, and the area he came from, Pugh didn’t know if any of the schools following him would extend an offer.

When the Paladins did in early summer, it was an easy decision to make, and Pugh committed just a few days later.

“They had been showing me a lot of loyalty,” Pugh said. “They had been rocking with me for almost a year. ... I was very relieved, only because I always felt pressure. I always knew I wanted to play college basketball, but I never knew where I was going to go. And so for them to offer me and for me to commit and know that I had my spot secured, it really threw a lot of relief on me.”

Pugh joins a team that went 23-12 last year but disappointingly lost in the Southern Conference quarterfinals.

The Paladins have started off this year 2-0.

“Of course I love the basketball system, but what really stuck out to me was the relationship aspect that those guys have, within the team and players to coaches,” Pugh said. “They have great relationships, and they all trust one another. There’s nothing shady going on, they’re all down-to-earth, cool and real.”

That is, of course, typical of Pugh’s viewpoint.

And, after all, the crowd of friends and family that packed the Cartersville media center Wednesday for his signing weren’t there just because he’s good at basketball.

“I’m so happy for Jaylon and his family,” Tobin said. “He’s worked so hard since he was in middle school, and before that, and it’s so nice to see him get rewarded by getting this full-ride scholarship. He’ll do well academically and it’s a great academic school, but it’s so nice to see a kid who works that hard get rewarded.”