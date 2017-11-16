A little bluntness never hurts now and again, so here goes: Blessed Trinity (9-2, 3-1) will be the best team Cartersville (11-0) has played since August.

“Not been a lot of sleep going on amongst our coaching staff,” head coach Joey King said. “They’re well-coached with a lot of experience on the coaching staff, and really, really good athletes — smart players. They’re a dangerous team with that combination.”

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Weinman Stadium.

Blessed Trinity is talented, but that word somehow feels inadequate.

This No. 5-ranked Titans team has an abundance of Division-I talent, and it starts on offense.

The wonderfully named and a 2016 all-state selection Steele Chambers will be able to choose wherever he wants to go, with offers from Clemson, Ohio State and Michigan, among others. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound junior has 977 rushing yards on the season and 16 touchdowns.

The Titans run a pro-style offense, which means plenty of carries for Steele on dive or toss plays.

His counterpart, Elijah Green, just a sophomore, is no slouch, either. Green has 816 yards on the year with four touchdowns.

It’s the best running back tandem Cartersville has faced off against this season, and the two will certainly be a big area of emphasis for the Canes’ defense.

Handing off to the two is quarterback Jake Smith, who King said the Titans like to employ in play-action situations.

“He can hurt you with his feet,” King said.

Smith’s best toy through the air is receiver Ryan Davis, who is also a star baseball player with an offer from the University of Georgia.

Davis has 53 catches for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. He also plays cornerback. King called him a “gamechanger.”

On defense and perhaps the Titans’ best player is 2016 all-stater J.D. Bertrand, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound four-star UGA commit for the Class of 2019.

The linebacker and tight end had been hurt for a good bit of the season with a hairline fracture in his foot, but returned a few weeks ago and should be good to go Friday.

JR Bivens, a junior, and Jake Rudolph, a senior, line up at defensive end and middle linebacker respectively, and are the team’s two leading tacklers.

Rudolph was a 2016 all-state selection, and will be someone the Canes will need to keep an eye on running and passing in the middle of the field.

King said this game will be a “pitcher’s duel — trying to keep them guessing.”

Blessed Trinity enters this game as the 2 seed in Region 7-AAAA behind a second-ranked Marist team it narrowly lost to. Its other loss was to Marietta, a strong Class 7A team.

Head coach Tim McFarlin has been at the helm since 2011 for a program that began in 2001.

Under McFarlin, the Titans have gone to the state semifinals twice and the state quarterfinals in each of the previous four seasons.

There also is a little history between the two schools.

Blessed Trinity has eliminated the Cartersville baseball team twice in the past three seasons, once in the state title series in 2014 and in the first round in 2016.

The Cartersville football team, however, beat the Titans in the schools’ lone gridiron meeting in 2012, a second-round, one-point win for Cartersville on its way to the state semifinals.

Blessed Trinity is a perennially strong athletics program, and its football team has risen to that level in recent years.

The Titans have the personnel to give the Canes a run for their money if they’re not careful.

It’s a bit unusual for this caliber of opponent to come up in the second round, but that’s the way this year’s draw played out.

“They’re solid in all three phases of game,” King said. “It stinks to have them as a second round draw.”

Cartersville, if it should prevail, will face the winner of Thomson-Americus Sumter in the third round.

If favored Thomson wins, then it would be a home game for the Canes. If Americus Sumter wins, a coin flip would determine the home team.

However, as for any daydreaming of what might await in the march to a third straight title, King was quick to dismiss considering those notions.

“We’re not looking down the road,” he said. “[Blessed Trinity] is that good. They can end our season.”