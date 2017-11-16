The face staring out from the yellowed scrapbook pages is wide, with challenging eyes looking at the camera beneath a broad forehead and a widows peak.

“Real Bear of Crimson Camp,” the headline pronounces, and then later, “No little part of Indiana’s chances for victory over Iowa in the game at Washington park Saturday rests on the shoulders of big Ed Davis, the Crimson’s husky right tackle.”

The position isn’t a surprise. Davis’ face looks like the face of an offensive lineman, back in the days when helmets were leather, offensive linemen were stars and the forward pass was but a glimmer in Knute Rockne’s eyes.

In fact, in 1913, the same year that Rockne and Gus Dorais revolutionized the game by passing Army to death in a 35-13 win, Davis would captain Indiana football as the Hoosiers went 3-4.

“‘Big Ed’ lost some more hair during the summer, but then we never did believe in that story about Samson and his unkempt head,” some wit wrote in the 1913 Indiana yearbook, the Arbutus. “Ed simply tore them up this year and showed speed that seemed impossible for one of his bulk.”

Davis’ exploits weren’t just limited to the gridiron.

He also captained the wrestling team as a heavyweight and the track team as a discus and hammer thrower.

To this day, he is still the only three-time conference wrestling champion in Indiana history, and was inducted into the Indiana athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

After his college career, he would go on to play three years of professional football, before the days of the NFL, in Indiana and Ohio while training to be a doctor.

And, 100 years later and 400 miles south, one of his descendants would follow in his footsteps.

“It’s Obvious”

When Sara Agan flipped through the scrapbook and saw her grandfather’s picture, she had an instant feeling of deja vu.

Edgar "Ed" Davis looked so similar to her son, Cartersville offensive lineman Nick Root.

“They look exactly the same. If I sent you a snap of him and you were to put it next to him, their bodies are the same,” Agan said. “It was a shock, you know, we had no idea about this. It’s one of those things where you’re just going through your attic. We’d heard about it, but when you’re seeing it on paper and you’re going through a scrapbook, you’ll be able to see the correlation between him and his [great-]grandfather. It’s obvious.”

Nick saw the resemblance too.

The only difference is their hair — Root has flowing hair that curls out of the back of his helmet.

“I can see when I look at the picture that he looks like me and he’s got the same features as me, like eyebrows,” Root said. “He did go bald, though, in college, so hopefully that doesn’t happen to me, but we’ll see.”

Agan was surprised when her (at the time) youngest child wanted to play football — and that he had the body for it.

Two of Nick’s siblings received college scholarships for gymnastics, a brother to Illinois-Chicago and a sister to national power Oklahoma.

Needless to say, gymnasts and offensive linemen have very different body types.

“My other children are actually pretty tiny,” Agan said. “I have two children that went on D-I scholarships for gymnastics, and gymnasts aren’t really very tall. And Nick is, you know, very much like his great-grandfather and his grandfather, they both look alike too. Very big, very stocky, very tall, just, you know, like a lineman.”

He was quickly put on the offensive and defensive lines when he started playing football as a 6-year-old.

It was evident very quickly that Root would be following in his great-grandfather’s footsteps and not his siblings’. Other parents would come up to Agan, ask about her son, and tell her that football was his thing.

It was the same at Cartersville, where the coaches moved him full-time to the offensive side of the ball.

As a freshman, Root actually struggled with the idea that the Canes coaches wanted him to play with a nasty streak.

“At first, when I was a freshman, I was, like, knocking someone down and then helping them up,” Root said. “I had to get that nasty mindset into place and be able to knock someone down and move on. Do your job.”

He found his mean edge quickly enough, though, and when this Cartersville team won its first state championship in 2015, Root was starting on the offensive line as the rare sophomore seeing time.

Since then, he’s been named to the all-region team three consecutive years and was a preseason all-state selection before his senior season.

His position? Right tackle, just like his great-grandfather.

“He played the exact same position [Nick] plays in high school, which, you know, I had no idea,” Agan said. “That’s really kind of surreal. That kind of shows you about genetics getting passed down.”

“Making it Happen”

Looking the same, and lining up in the same spot, isn’t the only legacy that Root picked up from Ed Davis.

He throws the discus just like his great-grandfather, and was region champion for the Canes last year.

Not only that, but he has a chance to match his relative’s back-to-back-to-back championships, albeit in a different sport, after Cartersville followed up a state championship in Root’s sophomore year with another in his junior season.

“I’m just thinking about finishing off three straight, getting to the Benz and making it happen,” Root said before Cartersville’s second-round matchup with Blessed Trinity.

If they do, it would be another step down a trail that was blazed for him 100 years ago, and another tie to the face in the scrapbook.

“For him to see that his great-grandfather accomplished things like that, it gives him incentive,” Agan said. “‘I can push harder, I can accomplish harder things.’ I would have to say that that was the main thing that I saw with him being interested in it, was, ‘Wow, you know, he did this and he’s my great-grandfather, I can do this too.’”