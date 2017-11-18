The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes left the field quickly Friday, streaming to the locker room to rage and cry and process that, for the first time in 41 games, they weren't the ones celebrating on the field. They left behind a Weinman Stadium crowd, sitting in stunned silence, that had just seen one of the greatest dynasties of recent Georgia football history end in appropriately dramatic fashion. Just moments before, Jake Smith's desperate heave had found Ryan Davis for a 27-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left to give Blessed Trinity a 21-17 win over Cartersville, eliminating the Canes in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The loss snapped Cartersville’s winning streak at 41, ended the Canes’ dreams of a third-straight state championship, and closed the career of Trevor Lawrence — one of the greatest players in Georgia prep history — and the rest of the Cartersville seniors.

“All kinds of emotions flood you,” Cartersville coach Joey King said. “Missing these seniors is going to hurt more than losing a ballgame. ... It sucks to go out like this. I hate to lose, I don’t care what I’m playing, and those guys do too, but knowing that this was the last week I’ll get to coach those guys, that probably hurts more than anything.”

On a night that saw a special-teams score, school records and last-second touchdowns in both halfs, the Titans pulled off a win in a game that few neutral observers even thought they could keep close.

An upset of that magnitude requires a great game plan, a little help and a lot of luck, and the Titans had all three.

Blessed Trinity held Lawrence to 16-of-29 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown, sacking him four times altogether with a relentless pass rush.

“We wanted to get pressure on Trevor because he’s, I think, without a doubt, the best quarterback prospect in the country,” Blessed Trinity coach Tim McFarlin said after the game.

But the biggest helping of blame for the outcome went to the Cartersville side. There were drops, penalties and missed tackles.

Perhaps biggest of all, E.J. Turner fumbled after taking the ball inside the Blessed Trinity 10 after a short pass midway through the fourth quarter.

Had he held on to the ball, Cartersville would have had a first-and-goal and a great chance to extend its 17-14 lead.

Instead, although Blessed Trinity didn’t score on their next drive, the Titans would flip the field position, which eventually put them in position to score the winning touchdown.

“I talked to their coach before the game,” King said. “He felt like their only shot was if we handed it to ’em, and in several categories, we did. We didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays.”

It was obvious from the start that Blessed Trinity wouldn’t fold like most of the teams that Cartersville had faced on its way to an 11-0 record so far in 2017.

The Canes took the opening kickoff and put together an 11-play drive, but ended up punting from their own 45 after the Titans sacked Lawrence for the first time.

Two plays after a shanked punt, Blessed Trinity had a 7-0 lead as running back Steele Chambers took a pitch going left, cut back through traffic in the middle of the field as multiple Cartersville players had a shot at bringing him down, and coasted down the right sideline for a 40-yard score.

Cartersville had a good chance to answer, putting together a nine-play drive that got as far as the Blessed Trinity 27, but another sack forced the Canes back and kicker Jonathan Cruz pushed a 52-yard field goal attempt wide right, although it had plenty of distance.

“We change our protections and we check our protections and, I don’t know, with some of the stuff they were doing up front, it should have been really easy to protect,” King said about his team’s struggles in pass protection. “They were really fresh and getting a good jump on us in some situations.”

After fruitless drives for both teams, Cruz redeemed himself by crushing a school-record 55-yard field goal midway through the second quarter that brought the score back to 7-3.

Blessed Trinity, though, responded, grinding clock with a 13-play, 80-yard drive that was helped along by a Cartersville personal foul — one of three the Canes would have in the game — and didn’t end until there were seven seconds left in the half, when Chambers bulled over from the 1 for a 14-3 lead at the break.

It was the first time Cartersville had trailed at halftime since the Canes’ 27-3 loss to Buford in the 2014 state semifinals.

“I told them at halftime, it’s kind of like kids at the playground,” King said. “It’s like, we’re supposed to run this playground and they’re playing with our toys. We’ve got to go back there and take our toys back.”

The team did respond. After the defense forced two Blessed Trinity three-and-outs, the offense finally came alive.

A pass interference penalty on a throw to Kaleb Chatmon in the end zone converted a third-and-14 and moved the Canes to the Blessed Trinity 15.

Turner scored from there three plays later, taking a short throw and fighting through tackles to get to the goal line. Cartersville went for a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to three, but Lawrence’s throw was too high for J’Kobe Orr and the score stayed at 14-9.

It didn’t look like it would matter, as Cartersville then took the lead before Lawrence and the offense even touched the ball again.

After Carson Murray forced a punt with a sack, sophomore Marko Dudley, who’s returned punts for Cartersville all year, let the ensuing kick bounce and looked like he was going to let it go, but it hopped up perfectly into his hands.

He started out going right but almost immediately cut back left, where he had a convoy of blockers waiting along the sideline, and no Titan touched him on his way to a 75-yard touchdown.

There was a flag thrown for a potential block in the back, but it was waved off, leading to the loudest Cartersville cheer of the night.

That made it 15-14, and running back Rico Frye gave Cartersville a three-point lead by cashing in the 2-point conversion.

With the comeback completed and the lead finally in hand, the Canes suddenly looked like the juggernaut they had been all season.

The defense forced a quick three-and-out, and the offense started going for the knockout blow, only to be stopped by a weird run of plays that saw back-to-back-to-back penalties.

First, Frye ripped off a 42-yard carry down to the 1, but a holding penalty wiped out that run, bringing the ball back to the 43. It looked like it wouldn’t matter when Lawrence hit Horton for a 15-yard gain that had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty tacked onto the end of it and gave Cartersville first-and-10 at the 13, but the Canes gave the yards back with a personal foul penalty on the very next play.

That gave them first-and-23 on the 26, and it was here that the game changed.

Turner caught a short throw and danced his way down towards the goal line, but a Blessed Trinity player recovered, chased him down and punched the ball out from behind. J.D. Bertrand fell on the ball for the Titans at their own 9-yard line.

Blessed Trinity moved the ball to the 40 before punting back to Cartersville with just over three minutes left, with the Canes needed just a few first downs to ice the game.

They wouldn’t get them.

Frye carried for 10 yards on the first play and six on the second, but a chop block pushed Cartersville back, and the Canes had to punt, giving the Titans one last chance.

Smith hit Jake Rudolph for 17 and carried for seven.

After an illegal shift penalty and a run that went nowhere, Smith rolled out to his right with Garrett Shelton chasing him.

Davis somehow got behind the defense in the end zone, and Smith floated the ball to him. He came down with it with 12 seconds left on the clock.

“Ryan, when we can get him in a one-on-one situation, he’s done that all year,” McFarlin said. “He’s a 5-foot-9 kid that runs a 4.5 [40-yard dash], but his ball skills are the best I’ve ever seen for a receiver.”

Cartersville had one last chance after Blessed Trinity inexplicably tried a soft squib kick that the Canes recovered at their own 39, but one throw from Lawrence went incomplete, and their last chance was wasted when Orr didn’t get out of bounds quite quickly enough after a short pass.

And with that, Cartersville’s run came to an end.

Frye had 18 carries for 96 yards and three catches for 27. On defense, Grant Harris had 10 tackles, two for loss, and Marquail Coaxum had nine tackles and a pass breakup.