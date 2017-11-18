CRUZ CONTROL —Jonathan Cruz wasn’t going to miss twice.

Early on in the game, Cruz had the distance but missed wide right on a 52-yard attempt.

With time winding down in the second quarter, Cruz lined up for a 55-yard attempt, and nailed it. It might’ve been good from 65.

From a mental standpoint, it was a big three points for the Canes heading into halftime, to have something to show for their efforts.

The kick was tied for 24th in distance for the longest kick in Georgia high school football history. It was a new Cartersville record, and pushed Cruz to over 400 points total in his career.

CAPTURING THE MOOD —Weinman Stadium had a weird aura about it all Friday night.

It started in the first quarter, when it became evident that this would not be the cakewalk fans have seen most of the season. Blessed Trinity was well-coached and executed its game plan.

By the time halftime rolled around, it was evident that the possibility that Cartersville might lose was tangible.

By the time Cartersville fumbled deep in Blessed Trinity territory when it looked like the Canes were about to extend its lead, things remained tense.

And by the time Trevor Lawrence’s final pass fell incomplete, quiet murmurs reverberated throughout the stadium, as if saying something would break an unspoken code.

This was a team and a fanbase that was quite literally not used to losing, and it didn’t know how to react. There were tears and shocked faces, and rightfully so.

This one will take a while to get over, but this is what can happen when an imperfect storm comes together.

CHIPPINESS — Friday’s game was a tough, grimy November football game with not a lot of points scored.

That favored Blessed Trinity, which got into the Canes’ head a bit after a while, goading them into unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — three in the game and one on the final drive while going for the put-away score.

In a game as tight as this one was, those yards matter, and disrupted tempo.

Cartersville’s offense is predicated on punching teams in the mouth quickly and often on big plays, and Blessed Trinity all but took that away.

Trevor Lawrence didn’t put up his usual numbers. Rico Frye was held to under 100 yards.

And the Titans did a nice job with Cartersville’s receiving corps, forcing them into drops and, on the line, getting the ball out of Lawrence’s hands quicker than he’d like.

The Canes took the Titans’ bait too many times, and that on top of playing from behind for a good bit of the game piled on.

That adds a mental aspect that this team really hasn’t had to face all year, and while it responded by coming back, it was unable to finish. It’s not the sole reason the Canes lost, but it certainly didn’t help.