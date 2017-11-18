Cass basketball fell to 1-1 with a 66-56 loss to Thomson (2-0) Saturday.

The Colonels were led in scoring by Mark Chester, who had 14 on the day. Justice Hayes, 15, and Ashton Burley, 12 followed.

Thomson jumped out to an early 20-12 lead in the first quarter, but Cass responded, outscoring them 14-10 in the second quarter to cut the deficit to four at 30-26.

But the Bulldogs came out firing in the second half, pushing the lead back to 12.

Cass’ highest scoring quarter would be the fourth, but it would not be enough to come back, and the Bulldogs secured the win.

The Bulldogs’ Malik Shields had a big day against the Colonels, posting 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

Cass will next face off against South Paulding at home on Tuesday.

Woodland splits weekend games

Woodland boys basketball (1-1) split two games this weekend, winning Friday in resounding fashion over Gordon Central and dropping a low-scoring Saturday game to North Paulding.

Friday, the Wildcats’ Charles Norman led all scorers with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting en route to a 67-41 Woodland victory. Hunter Johnson also touched double digits, scoring 14.

Gabe Ross led Gordon Central scorers with 14.

After both teams were tied at 13 after a quarter, Woodland broke away, outscoring the Warriors by nine. The Wildcats puntcuated things with a 24-point fourth quarter to run away with the win.

Saturday, the Wildcats didn’t fare as well. At the Paulding County Thanksgiving tournament, Woodland lost 55-34 to North Paulding.

Norman was once again the leading scorer for the Wildcats and their only player to reach double digits at 10.

The Wildcats scored just four points to North Paulding’s 25 in the second half, a lead that would prove insurmountable.

The Wolfpack had two double-digit scorers in Kevin Wirth and Dylan Sloss, and were a bit too much for Woodland.

The Wildcats will continue play at the Paulding County Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.