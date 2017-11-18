There were times during Lindsay Scifers’ junior year on the Woodland cross country team, one that ended in a state title, where she was in too much pain to run.

It killed her not to participate in practice. She feared showing weakness — or worse, that she was becoming complacent and purposefully avoiding running.

“It was awful,” Scifers said. “There were days where I would just want to give up, a lot of days where I thought I couldn’t do it. And I had done a lot of training over the summer, so to do all that training and end up not improving, it really sucked. Just to not know why you’re not getting better was really hard emotionally and mentally on me.”

Two weeks after that championship season, Scifers had gallbladder surgery. It took a while for doctors to figure out what was wrong, administering a sonogram for every part of the body that allowed it. Scifers ran through this uncertainty, and when doctors discovered the problem, she was given the choice between surgery during or after the season. It was an easy choice.

After most races, she’d head straight to the emergency tent with blurred vision on the verge of fainting. The pain was unimaginable — sharp, unrelenting pangs in her back and chest that willed her to give in.

Post-surgery, she slowly but surely got back into shape, running track in the spring and competing in the state meet. Throughout her recruiting process, she had to explain to college coaches what had happened, and that, yes, she’d be back and better than ever.

In late August, the University of South Alabama contacted her. They wanted her to run cross country and track, with the possiblity for tacking on indoor track, too. Parker Cowles, a a graduate of the Air Force Academy, was named head coach in September. He and

Lindsay clicked — Cowles was the only coach Scifers asked Woodland head coach Matthew Landolt to talk to on the phone — and shortly after, she had an offer and was committed.

It only took a month between her first visit and her commitment. And that’s understandable — this wasn’t a decision made in haste. Rather, given the scary, tumultuous and confusing year Scifers had, when the opportunity for security and certainty comes, the logical response can only be to take it and run.

Lindsay Scifers has running in her blood. Ron Scifers, Lindsay’s father, ran cross country and track at York College. Ron and his wife Lori raised two athletes — Lindsay’s brother John kicks for West Georgia’s football team.

Scifers caught the running bug in fifth grade, when she was asked to participate in the mile at Euharlee Elementary and posted a respectable time.

She was went on to run cross country in middle school, which is where Landolt first saw her.

“She had her knees wrapped up,” Landolt said. “She was going through a growth phase. I used to call her knees because I didn’t know her name at first. I knew she was one of the front-pack girls.”

Scifers entered high school on a Woodland team stocked with upperclassmen, and it took her a bit to find her footing. By her sophomore year, she was a defacto captain and a state qualifier. By her junior year, there was no doubt who the leader of the team was.

“We’re all just like a family,” Scifers said. “[The other girls] called me the team mom. They’re all very important to me.”

That’s why that junior year, it hurt Scifers so much to not go out on a weekday and participate in practice. High school kids can be fickle, and oftentimes try to come up with ways to get out of practice — Landolt has been around enough to hear all the excuses.

But given her standing on the team as well her relationship with her head coach, Landolt knew well enough to tell when Scifers truly couldn’t go.

“Kids have lots of reasons why they can’t run and getting them to be honest — ‘Ok I’m not feeling it today, versus ‘I’m hurting today,’” Landolt said. “Those are two different things. And I said [to Scifers] ‘I’m going to trust you, but you need to be willing to not lie to me. I need to know what’s going on. If you tell me something’s hurting, there’s not going to be a question mark about it. I will believe you.’”

Landolt is as familiar with Scifers’ ability and ceiling as anyone. He could tell when she was not up to speed and adjusted accordingly. He could also tell when what he called ‘the old Lindsay,’ the one that showed promise and ability to run at the collegiate level, returned.

It didn’t happen in the track season — that certainly helped, and Ron thinks that by the end of this past spring, his daughter was getting close. But Landolt first noticed Scifers back to form in the third meet of the season at Wingfoot.

“Whatever had been bothering her was just done,” Landolt said.

The 2017 ended with the Wildcats as runner ups in the state. Scifers got back to normal and improved her times.

She committed to South Alabama on the first of November, just a few weeks shy of the year anniversary of her surgery. Now, with a clean bill of health and a college career ahead, Scifers is ready for the next step.

“[Lindsay] was so frustrated, worked so hard and felt terrible and didnt get the times she wanted,” Lori Scifers said. “But she overcame it, and she has now seen a benefit in doing something difficult and coming out on the other side.”