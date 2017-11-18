A 41-game win streak, two state championships and multiple state records created an aura of invincibility around the Cartersville High football team over the past three seasons.

And while that aura eroded over the course of 48 minutes Friday night in an unexpected 21-17 loss to Blessed Trinity, the players of the last three years left an appreciable mark on the program and in the state’s high school football history books.

Moving forward, Cartersville won’t just be turning the page, but will be skipping forward to a new chapter with the end of the Trevor Lawrence era and the end of the playing careers for the largest senior class in program history.

The loss also spells the culmination of the high school football season in Bartow County, and Friday night lights will be replaced by the gleam of iron in the weight room and the shine off the hardwood.

However, before then, it is time to take one last look back at the players who ended the 2017 season with a bang.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jonathan Cruz

For all the school records that fell over the past three seasons, a list too extensive to detail in this space, one of the most impressive was the one the Cartersville senior kicker set Friday night.

After missing a 52-yard field goal wide right earlier in the game, Cruz connected on the coups de grace of his distinguished high school career.

His 55-yarder in the second quarter not only eclipsed Collin Barber’s 54-yarder in 2010 for the longest in Canes history, it also put him into 24th on the state’s all-time list for longest field goals by high school kickers.

It seemed inevitable the record would fall at some point given all the big kicks Cruz has made in his four-year varsity career — both in distance and importance. However, as the games remaining waned in his senior year, it took the final opportunity for Cruz to make the field goal Canes fans always knew he could.

The kick also gave him 401 career points, assuredly a school record in itself, if not one that would rank among the state’s all-time leaders among kickers.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Rico Frye (12)

With the end of careers, each senior now enters a period of reflection on the legacy they left behind. Few Class of 2018 seniors in the state left a greater legacy than Frye, who, with his 96 rushing yards Friday night, went for his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season.

That leaves Frye with roughly 5,900 career rushing yards for his career, right around the top 20 rushers in the state’s history.

He displayed his typical hard-running style Friday in 18 rushing attempts, resembling a workhouse plowing through mud much of the night against the Titans’ stingy defense.

As per usual, he was a versatile threat out of the backfield as well, catching three passes for 27 yards.

His impact would have been greater had it not been for a costly penalty on a 42-yard run inside Blessed Trinity’s 5-yard line during the would-be game-clinching drive in the fourth quarter.

He finishes the year with 1,674 total yards of offense and 27 touchdowns.

Grant Harris

While Harris’ accomplishments won’t be found on any state record lists, he certainly played an impactful role this season and in the final game.

The senior middle linebacker has had occasions when he has racked up hefty tackle totals, but not under the same microscope as the second round of the state playoffs.

Harris not only had 10 total tackles, two for losses, but six of those tackles came on two pivotal late-game Blessed Trinity drives in the second half. His tackle for loss on a third-and-short on Blessed Trinity’s second-to-last possession of the game gave Cartersville a chance to run out the clock and ice the game with two first downs. The Canes only got to move the chains once, leaving the Titans the chance they needed. However, it was not for lack of effort from Harris.