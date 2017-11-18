FRANTIC FRIDAY — This year’s first round of the GHSA football playoffs had the fewest upsets — that is, a No. 3 seed over a No. 2 or a No. 4 over a No. 1 — ever recorded.

Boy, did that change Friday.

In the second round of the playoffs, favorites fell left and right.

The big one around these parts, of course, was Cartersville falling 21-17 to Blessed Trinity, but there were plenty of other scores that elicited gasps in the Weinman Stadium press box.

Another team widely considered as one of the best in the state regardless of classification, Lowndes, was knocked off in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The Vikings had been ranked No. 1 in 7A, but lost 36-31 to McEachern and blew a two-score second half lead.

And, in Cartersville’s own classification, Ridgeland, widely considered the second-best team in Class 4A, lost 28-21 to Jefferson.

That, along with Cartersville’s loss, leaves Class 4A wide open, with the top two teams eliminated.

There weren’t many other shockers Friday, but those three games alone proved the mantra, oft-repeated by coaches, that any team can win, or lose, on any given night.

FAMILIAR FOE — Ryan Davis, the Blessed Trinity wide receiver who knocked Cartersville out of the playoffs Friday on a leaping 27-yard catch with 12 seconds left, is no stranger to having his name muttered through clenched teeth by Canes fans.

Cartersville also matched up with the Titans in the first round of last year’s state baseball playoffs, and Davis was heavily involved in Blessed Trinity’s two-game sweep.

He started in the outfield and hit third in both games, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the opener and 1-for-2 with two walks in the clinching game, a 9-0 win.

Although he’s now denied Cartersville in two sports, Davis’ future probably lies on the diamond, where the junior has drawn interest from multiple SEC and ACC programs.

ROLLING OUT — It became evident early on in Friday’s game that Blessed Trinity was going to be bringing constant pressure on Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Titans forced Lawrence to tuck and run on designed passes a few times on Cartersville’s first drive of the game, and later sacked him to bring that drive to a halt.

Blessed Trinity would end up with three sacks in the first half alone.

To combat this, and give his quarterback more time to look downfield, Canes coach Joey King started moving Lawrence out of the pocket, using designed sprintouts instead of traditional, straight-back drops.

It’s hard to say that the adjustment worked, as Lawrence threw for just 148 yards, his lowest total of the season, but it was at least an attempt at an answer.

“We just changed the launch point a little bit, whether it was a slide or we had him sprint out, or whether is was a straight dropback and throwing the quick game,” King said. “You have to keep them off-balance and change the quarterback’s launch point as much as you can when teams are pressuring. You can’t just sit back there and let them tee off.”

SOMETHING MISSING — The Cartersville offense is capable of grinding out long drives, but what it’s really known for are big plays, quick-hitters that cover 40 or 50 yards in the blink of an eye.

Friday, that was entirely absent from the Canes offense.

Lawrence and Kaleb Chatmon couldn’t hook up on what would have been a 52-yard touchdown on the Canes’ first pass attempt of the game, and it never really got better from there.

J’Kobe Orr and E.J. Turner also missed circus-catch touchdown opportunities on deep balls in the first half.

At halftime, Cartersville’s longest play was a Rico Frye run that went for 14 yards.

To put that in perspective, last week against Pickens, the Canes’ first five plays from scrimmage went for at least that much.

It didn’t get much better in the second half.

A would-be 42-yard run by Frye was wiped out by a holding penalty.

Marko Dudley did go 75 yards — on a punt return — but Cartersville’s longest offensive play in the second was just 20 yards, on a pass to Jackson Lowe.

By cutting off its lifeblood of big-yardage, highlight-reel plays, Blessed Trinity held the Cartersville offense in check.

If you’re looking for a reason to explain this upset, start there.