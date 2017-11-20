The college football season is deep into November with postseasons looming. Some Bartow County players’ seasons are over, while others continue to thrive. Marcus Childers added two more touchdowns this past week, and T.L. Ford picked up his second score of the year. Here’s how the rest of the county players fared.

Brooks Barden (UNC-Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Barden saw action in a 66-21 UNC-Charlotte loss to Southern Miss.



Terrius Callahan (Austin Peay Fr., Cartersville) — Callahan saw action in a 28-13 Austin Peay win over Eastern Illinois.

Trevor Carlton (Reinhardt So., Cartersville) — Carlton saw action in a 39-10 Reinhardt win over Concordia University.

Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois Fr., Adairsville) — Childers started at quarterback for the Huskies in a 35-31 win over Western Michigan. He was 6-of-11 passing with 64 yards and a touchdown, and ran the ball 10 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. The rushing touchdown came in the first quarter, a 1-yarder inside the 5. Childers’ passing touchdown was the biggest of the game, as it was the go-ahead score and came in the fourth quarter, a 26-yard strike to Mitchell Brinkman with 6:20 left in the game. Since Childers took over as the primary quarterback for the Huskies, Northern Illinois is 6-1. They are bowl-eligible at 8-3 overall. Childers, on the year, has 1,312 yards passing with a 57.6 completion percentage and 441 yards rushing. He has 19 touchdowns total — 14 passing and five rushing.

T.L. Ford (UNC-Charlotte Sr., Cartersville) — Ford led all 49er receivers in a UNC-Charlotte 66-21 loss to Southern Miss. He had three receptions for 50 yards with a touchdown. The score came in the fourth quarter on a third down from the Southern Miss 19-yard line with 4:57 left in the game. Ford has 161 receiving yards on the year with two touchdowns.

Gordon Gray (Kennesaw State Jr., Cartersville) — Gray saw action in a 52-21 Kennesaw State win over Monmouth. The Owls are 10-1 on the year, and have won 10 in a row.

Emmanuel Jones (Colorado State Fr., Woodland) — Jones had three total tackles — one for a loss — in a 42-14 Colorado State win over San Jose State. Two were assisted, and one was solo. Jones has 35 tackles on the year — 19 assisted, and 16 solo.

Rodney Mitchell (Coastal Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — Mitchell started on the offensive line for Coastal Carolina in a 13-7 win over Idaho.

Mark Quattlebaum (UNC-Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Quattlebaum had one reception for 13 yards in a 66-21 UNC-Charlotte loss to Southern Miss.



Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern Jr., Woodland) — The defensive tackle saw time in a 52-0 Georgia Southern win over South Alabama. It was the Eagles’ first win of the season.

Jake Walker (Furman Fr., Cartersville resident) — The tight end saw action in a 26-20 Furman loss to Samford.