Basketball season is in full swing, and plenty of players with Bartow County ties are making an impact on their teams. Ryan Davis has proven himself as a scorer so far, and A.J. Mosby was everywhere in three games for Alcorn State. Elsewhere, Katie O’Connor wrapped up a stellar volleyball career with the last game of her season for Western Carolina.

BASKETBALL

Ryan Davis (Francis Marion Jr., Cartersville) — Davis scored 16 points in 27 minutes against Johnson and Wales in a 102-71 win on Thursday. He was 6-for-9 shooting and 4-for-6 on free throws. Davis also recorded five rebounds and an assist. Through three games, Davis is averaging 27.7 minutes and 9.3 points per game. Davis is shooting 45.8 percent from the floor.

Jana Morning (Berry College Fr., Cass) — Morning had two points five assists, and a defensive rebound in a 71-52 loss to Brevard College on Wednesday. On Saturday, Morning had four points in 14 minutes in a 73-35 Berry College win over Toccoa Falls. She also had four rebounds and two assists. Morning is averaging 3.0 points in 22 minutes per game.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Sr., Cartersville) — Mosby had an eventful week for the Braves last week, playing in three games. Last Monday, Mosby scored 15 points in 30 minutes and shot 6-for-11 from the floor. He was 3-for-6 from the 3-point line, and tallied three assists and four steals. On Friday, Mosby scored five points and tallied three assists in 32 minutes at point guard in a 78-61 Alcorn State loss to Baylor. He returned to form in a 102-76 loss against Central Arkansas, scoring 14 in 29 minutes. Mosby is second overall in total points for the Braves, and is averaging 11.4 points and 29.2 minutes per game.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell So, Excel Christian Academy) — Thrower played 26 combined minutes in two games last week against Milligan College and Montreat College. Both were losses — 85-84 to Milligan, and 92-65 to Montreat. Thrower had three points in the Montreat game.

Carrod Watson (North Georgia So., Woodland) — Watson started for North Georgia in an 89-87 overtime loss to Belmont Abbey College Wednesday. He had two points and three rebounds in 11 minutes. Watson is averaging 12.3 points over three games played.

Hakeem Winters (Point Jr., Cartersville) — Winters had six points in 16 minutes off the bench in a 115-104 Point loss to Reinhardt College Thursday. He made all three field goals he attempted, and recorded a rebound. Saturday, in a 90-86 loss to Bluefield College, Winters again came off the bench, scoring six points again, this time in 17 minutes. He had five rebounds and two blocks as well. Over seven games, Winters is averaging 3.9 points per game, and 2.4 rebounds.

Rudy Winters (Columbus State Jr. Excel Christian Academy) — Winters played 28 minutes and scored 10 points in a 73-62 loss to the University of Montevallo. It was Columbus State’s first regular season game.

CROSS COUNTRY

Spencer Fields (Rhodes Jr., Darlington) — Fields ran in the 8K at the Division III Cross Country National Championship, and placed 80th with a time of 25:24.

SWIMMING

Elise Hart (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — Hart placed 82nd in a 50 freestyle event at the Houston Invitational Friday. Her prelim time was 23.45.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Sr., Cartersville) — O’Conner capped her senior season by being named to the All-Southern Conference second team, a testament to her big year. In her final match as a college athlete, O’Connor had seven kills, 17 total attacks and a block in a 3-0 Western Carolina loss to Eastern Tennessee State. The Catamounts finished 11-19 on the year. O’Connor finished second on the team with 279 kills, one behind the team leader. She was named 2nd-team All-Conference, posting 567 total attacks, as one of the team’s leaders throughout the season.