The Cass Colonels have a chance to be deeper and more athletic than last year — if they can successfully incorporate a bevy of youngsters and transfers into their rotation.

Coming off a bad loss to Paulding County in last year’s region tournament that kept the No. 3 seed Colonels out of the state tournament after an encouraging regular season, Cass returns four players that saw heavy minutes — Ashton Burley, Mark Chester, Carter Hedden and Steven Spell.

Cass is off to a 1-1 start with a win over Hephzibah and a loss to Thomson.

“I think they’re all looking at the big picture of, we’ve really got our eye on the region tournament and making sure we take care of business then,” Cass coach David Brock said. “Just knowing that you feel like you left a little bit out there last season, I think it’s really motivated those seniors that we have now, and they’ve kind of kept their eye on that. I think they kind of still have that in the back of their mind, and it’s been a motivating factor for sure.”

Burley was the only regular starter, and the all-county performer will likely again be the focal point of the Cass offense.

He led Region 7-AAAAA in assists per game last year with 5.2, and also added 10.5 points per game.

This year, his ratio might tilt a little towards the scoring side.

“He’s going to take more shots for us this year, and I think his numbers will look good and he’ll pick up steam as the season rolls on,” Brock said.

That will help pick up some of the slack left by the departures of C.J. Bennett, Jake Collum and Ian Whittington, and Brock is confident Chester can help with that as well.

As a junior last year, the guard was mostly a spot-up shooter, but has diversified his game and could thrive in a larger role.

“Mark Chester will have a big year,” Brock said. “He’s definitely going to average double-digits, but he could get 14 or 15 a game for us. ... He’ll knock a lot of shots down and Ashton will get him the ball.”

Transfer Justice Hayes joins the Colonels after playing major varsity minutes for Woodland last year.

Hedden and Spell, both seniors, can also shoot it, Hedden as a spot-up guard and Spell primarily as a pick-and-pop big man.

They’ll also be needed for senior leadership and Hedden, in particular, has warmed to that role.

“I think where he’s really stepped in is, he’s kind taken it personal to lead those guys,” Brock said. “He’s done a good job of staying on people in practice. ... Being a leader, he’s accepted that role and that’s great for him, and he’s also going to knock down a lot of jump shots for us this year.”

Surrounding those four will be a number of players with potential who just haven’t seen much of the court before.

Junior Ethan Carter, who transferred from Cartersville and had to sit out last season, will add an element of athleticism that the Colonels have been missing.

“He’s definitely the best pure athlete we’ve got on the team,” Brock said. “He had a couple transition dunks when we were playing fall league, and we can run some oop plays for him. He can really get up there and go. He’s a slasher. If it’s man-to-man, I think he can take anybody one or two dribbles and get to the hole and finish.”

Markeldrick Powell, another transfer from Cartersville, did play a little last year and will help Burley with the ballhandling.

Macland Shay (defensive back), Rodney Richards (defensive lineman) and Logan Nelson (quarterback) are all coming over from the football team, and all have a chance to make the rotation, especially Shay, who had a good summer and should be a versatile defensive stopper.

And coming up from the JV team is sophomore Jordan Ford, who was the point guard for the JV last year.

“He has the chance to come off the bench and carve out a role for himself,” Brock said. “He’s gotten comfortable with what we do offensively, and I think he’s one of those that can step in and knock down some perimeter jump shots, and he’s also a capable ballhandler.”

There’s also a talented freshman class, with a couple members who could be seeing minutes by Christmas, according to Brock.

Adding in the new players has been a process for the Colonels.

“As far as our style of play and stuff, it’s always tough until you have everybody out there to really mesh,” Brock said. “I don’t think we’re a finished product by any means, but I do at least think we’ve taken steps to build a little bit of cameraderie with each other.”

If it works out, though, the Colonels could avenge their region tournament stumble last year.

Once again, Region 7-AAAAA will be a dogfight.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we’ve got three games to go and we’ve got a chance to be the 1- or the 2-seed, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we’re fighting in that region tournament for a region championship,” Brock said. “I don’t think there’s going to be anybody out there that anybody’s going to to be afraid of, but at the same time, I think you could lose to anybody on any given night.”