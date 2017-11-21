RANDY PARKER/DTN Cartersville High School softball standout Paris Poston, front row, center, recently signed to Columbus State University during a ceremony in the school's Media Center. On hand to witness the signing were, front row, from left, Robby Poston, brother; Pete Poston, father; Melanie Poston, mother; James Jones, trainer; back row, Marc Feuerbach, principal; Shannon Dietrich, softball coach; and Darrell Demastus, athletic director. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Paris Poston is right-handed, but her entire softball career, including at Cartersville High School, she’s come up to bat and stood in the left-handed batter’s box.

When Poston was young, she played a lot of tennis — her father Pete introduced her to the sport. But Paris came to dislike the game, and when she saw all of her friends playing softball, she made the change.

In her first at bats, Poston stationed herself in the left-handed batter’s box. It felt like the most natural progression to the backhand she employed in tennis.

“I was playing tennis and it was terrible,” Poston said. “You have a backhand and that’s why I started hitting left-handed. I wanted to play with my friends and I just loved it.”

Poston went on to become an premier hitter in the middle of the Lady Canes’ lineup for her entire four-year career, and before her senior season was set to begin, she committed to play at Division-II Columbus State.

“[Columbus State head coach Brad Huskisson] sent one coach to Spartanburg for a travel ball game,” Paris’ father Pete said. “He came, and when he came to watch her, she hit the fence and hit a triple. It was crazy, the best I’ve ever seen her play.”

Poston’s signing is the culmination of years and years of preparation and dedication.

“It’s the payoff of about 10 or 15 years of hard work,” Pete said. “I guess it means I can relax a little.”

Poston had the opportunity to choose cheerleading her freshman year of high school, but decided that softball was her sport. Given where she ended up, it was the right decision.

Poston hit .519 as a senior with an .805 slugging percentage, both tops in Bartow County. Over her career, she hit .428 and led the Lady Canes in batting three consecutive years.

Most impressively, Poston put the ball in play nearly every at bat, registering an impressive 8 percent strikeout rate over four years, including striking out just twice in 92 plate appearances this year.

She also played a pivotal role in helping Cartersville reach the second round of the state playoffs her junior year, a rare accomplishment for the Lady Canes’ program. She hit .481 in the postseason that year.

She is a three-time all-county and all-region player.

“Our program got lucky with her,” Shannon Dietrich, Cartersville’s head coach, said.

Poston said she is one of seven in her recruiting class, and will primarily be a designated hitter, her specialty, as well as some outfield.

Huskisson is rightfully excited to have Poston head to his program.

“Paris is one of the best pure hitters we’ve watched at the high school level,” Huskisson said via the team’s Twitter account. “She brings a much-need[ed] left-handed power bat to our lineup.”

Dietrich has seen Poston develop as a player — her first year was Paris’ freshman year — and is not surprised by Poston’s success.

“Paris is consistently getting better,” Dietrich said. “As a junior, she got stronger and put more time in in the offseason. She worked hard to become the ballplayer that she is.”

Dietrich said that Poston’s greatest strength is “she can adjust really well and it doesn’t take long.”

Dietrich sees no reason why Poston can’t go to Columbus State and make an immediate impact — she’s seen it over four years.

“I think that she’s someone that’s going to fit in that lineup pretty soon, if not her first year, definitely her second year,” Dietrich said. “And she has the ability. There’ll probably be a transition phase I think for her. It won’t be long.”