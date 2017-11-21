The Woodland High boys basketball team lost 86-42 to Sprayberry Tuesday afternoon in the Paulding County Thanksgiving Tournament.

Sprayberry opened the lead up to double digits in the first quarter, scoring early and often to extend its lead to 24-14.

Woodland was able to keep in striking distance thanks to two 3-pointers by Peyton Roberts and baskets from Connor Gallagher, Dawson Wilkins, Hunter Johnson and Kenny Jinks.

The second quarter is when the game really opened up for Sprayberry, though, as a 21-7 second-quarter surge for the Yellow Jackets left the Wildcats trailing 45-21 at halftime.

Charles Norman led the Wildcats in scoring with 11 points, all after the first quarter as Woodland tried to keep pace with Sprayberry. However, Sprayberry had three different players with double digit points, and widened its lead out to 67-31 after three quarters.

Woodland, now 1-2 so far this year, will play next against Kell at home on December 1.