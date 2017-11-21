RANDY PARKER/DTN, FILE RANDY PARKER/DTN, FILE Buy photo

Cass guard Kyla Michienzi drives to the hoop against Villa Rica at Cass High School on Jan. 13. Michienzi is expected to step into a larger role this year with the Lady Colonels, who return much of last year's team.

The Cass girls basketball team, coming off its first state playoff appearance in a decade, is looking for an encore.

And the Lady Colonels, with four starters back, have their sights set even higher this year.

“I don’t know who did it, but one of our players put on our board, ‘Sign here if your goal is to win the state championship,’” Cass coach Burt Jackson said. “And the girls signed it. Now, it’s one game at a time, but I’m amazed that they’re talking about that.”

Last year, Cass defeated Hiram in the first round of the region tournament to clinch a state tournament bid, and then beat top-10 Villa Rica in the region semifinals to take the No. 2 seed.

Losses to Carrollton in the region championship and Columbia in the first round of state ended their season, but it was still a big breakthrough.

The Lady Colonels have come back fired up to repeat that success.

“It’s amazing, right now, how they’re playing,” Jackson said. “If the girls keep going with that mindset, approaching each practice hoping to get better ... there’s going to be teams sitting there going, ‘Oh man, here comes Cass. This is a great team.’ And that’s what you want other teams to think.”

Last year’s team was led by a high-scoring superstar, DTN Player of the Year Jana Morning, who was backed up by several other good players, making Cass both the most talented and deepest team in the county.

This year’s team might be similar.

“Jana was a very good player, so there’s obviously a different look to us, but we’re tough defensively,” Jackson said. “We’re good on the boards ... we’re deep, too.”

Kyla Michienzi, who thrived as the No. 2 option last year, is ready to step into the graduated Morning’s shoes as the focal point of the offense.

She had 20 points in a season-opening rout of Cumberland Christian and is drawing interest from colleges.

“Piedmont’s really interested in her,” Jackson said. “She just continues to work. She’s always wanting to work on her shot and improve her ballhandling and her passing.”

If she can replace Morning’s production, the supporting cast might be even deeper than it was last year.

Post players Chanel Clemmons and Lyric Curtis return.

Clemmons joined Morning and Michienzi on the all-county team after averaging 8.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Curtis, meanwhile, has diversified her game going into her senior season, and might play anywhere from small forward to center.

Payton Stoddard, an athletic wing who can defend and shoot, is the other starter to return.

Bringing back nearly all of a state-tournament starting five would be a blessing for many coaches, but Jackson has a little luck even beyond that.

Alexis Ware, who started as a sophomore before suffering a knee injury, has made a full recovery and will be back for her senior year. Coming off a good volleyball season, she’ll be another athletic big that will split time with Clemmons and Curtis.

“Getting Alexis Ware back is huge,” Jackson said. “With her back ... we’re much better on the boards and we’re better defensively.”

Rounding out the post rotation will be another volleyball player in Kyler Trouten, who led the Lady Colonels in kills.

Important rotation players in the backcourt will be Sharia Wade and Aaliyah Curtis, who each saw some minutes as sophomores.

Both impressed with their defense, and Wade also showed off an occasional shooting touch.

That makes seven returning players who saw time on the court last season, plus Ware, giving Jackson a full eight players with varsity experience.

“I’m beginning to really realize just how deep we are and athletic we are,” Jackson said. “No matter who I put out there, they all understand the system and they’re all for each other. No one gripes about minutes, because they all know they’re getting minutes.”

That depth changes the game plan for the Lady Colonels.

Last year, they played a lot of zone to keep Morning fresh and out of mismatches and foul trouble.

This year, they can go man-to-man, press and try to keep the other team off balance.

“This year, we’re so deep that even if someone gets in foul trouble, I can just put in someone else,” Jackson said.

That will come in handy in Region 7-AAAAA. Carrollton and Villa Rica also return loaded teams, and were ranked No. 4 and No. 8, respectively, in the season-opening polls.

Cass will get a chance to measure itself against those teams twice each in the regular season, and probably at least once more in the region tournament.

Jackson is excited to see the results.

“We’ve been doing really well, but what are we going to do when we face someone who’s as good or better than us,” Jackson asked. “Are we going to compete, or are we going to make excuses? I don’t know yet about this team. It’s coming, because when you play Carrollton, Rome, Kell and Villa Rica, you’d better be ready to go, or they’re going to run you out of the gym.”

The answer to that might determine whether this Cass team fulfills its lofty potential.