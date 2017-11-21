The Cass Colonels have gotten off to a great start on the mats this season, and swept through the Allatoona Duals over the weekend to win a second-straight tournament.

The toughest test came in the finals, where the Colonels held off Gilmer 37-34 to take the trophy.

Tripp Breeden, Seven Richards, Derrick Smith, Nick Mills, Tyler Pilcher, Kameron DePasquale and Noah Hoffmeier got the wins for the Colonels in the finals.

Cass also got some revenge on Union Grove, which beat the Colonels in last year’s third-place match at state, beating the Wolverines 52-29 in pool play.

Cass followed that up with a 78-6 rout of Sprayberry and finished first in its pool, before beating Etowah 60-18 in the first round of bracket play.

A 50-27 win over North Paulding in the semis set up the nailbiter with Gilmer in the championship.

Cass also won its first tournament of the year, beating Ola 42-35 in the finals of the East Coweta Duals last weekend.