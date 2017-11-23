Cass and Woodland wrestling tend to run in the same circles as state championship contenders and region mates, not to mention county rivals.

Early in this season, that’s certainly been the case, as the Colonels and Wildcats have found themselves at a few of the same events.

Tuesday, that was the Etowah Duals, where Cass took second and Woodland fourth in a tough field.

Gilmer beat the Wildcats in the semifinals and then the Colonels in the finals.

Cass had beaten Cherokee, Johns Creek and Creekview to make it to the final match, while Woodland, after losing by three to Gilmer, lost by two to Creekview in the third-place match.

It was revenge for Gilmer, after Cass had beaten them in the finals of Allatoona’s Blackbeard Duals just a few days earlier.

That match was another nailbiter, with the Colonels winning 37-34.

Cass has started off the season well, with two wins and a second place in three tournaments.

Before the Allatoona and Etowah Duals, the Colonels had beaten Ola 42-35 in the finals of the season-opening East Coweta Duals on Nov. 11.

As expected, defending state champions Tripp Breeden and Seven Richards have come back from football and started off the season well for the Colonels.

As for Woodland, the fourth-place finish at Etowah was a continuation of a tough start to the season.

“The effort today, it wasn’t there,” Woodland coach Adrian Tramutola said after the tournament Tuesday. “We were in a couple tight matches and you can tell, there’s just, like, a disinterest from a majority of our team towards what’s going on.”

That’s been a consistent theme for Woodland this season.

After being state runner-up last year in both duals and traditional, the Wildcats are yet to win a tournament this year, finishing third at both the Lassiter individual tournament and the Blackbeard Duals.

There have been some bright spots for Woodland, with defending state champion Kyle Gollhofer and freshman Caden McCrary undefeated at 126 and 120 pounds, respectively. Cody Cochran’s only loss is to three-time defending state champ Justin Ruffin of Union Grove.

But having a couple wrestlers going well isn’t enough to compete for duals titles, and the lack of effort is leaving Tramutola disappointed.

“We practice all week long working on specific things and we get there and refuse to do them,” Tramutola said. “They’re getting the same results week after week, three weeks in a row, but are unwilling to make any changes. Our effort has been terrible. There’s no other way to put it.”