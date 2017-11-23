School might have been out, but area basketball teams were busy over Thanksgiving break this week.

Thanksgiving basketball tournaments are a tradition as revered as pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce, and several county teams participated this week.

These tournaments, coming right at the beginning of the season, are an opportunity to get games and measure up against unfamiliar competition.

The Adairsville boys traveled to Dalton for a Thanksgiving tournament, which brought some Tennessee teams into the mix.

The Tigers lost to Science Hill (TN) 57-36, East Hamilton (TN) 90-53 and Sequoyah 76-58.

The Lady Tigers of Adairsville were also busy this week, losing to hosts Northwest Whitfield 78-28 in the first round of the Border Wars Thanksgiving Tournament Monday.

They bounced back with a 49-41 win over Dade County, but lost 63-27 to Model to end their Thanksgiving games.

The Cartersville boys won’t play their first game for another few weeks, but the Lady Canes did play over the holidays, traveling to the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic.

They lost to the hosts, 39-34, and to Sonoraville, 51-32.

At Cass, neither the boys nor the girls attended a tournament, but the Colonels did beat South Paulding 48-43 on Tuesday.

The Excel boys also got a game in, beating Walker 47-41 on Tuesday for their first win of the season.

Lastly, the Woodland Wildcats went to the Paulding County Thanksgiving Tournament.

They lost 55-34 to North Paulding, 61-24 to North Cobb and 86-42 to Kell.