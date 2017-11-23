Cartersville alumnus Sam Howard was added to the 40-man roster by the Colorado Rockies Monday, marking another step in his journey towards the major leagues.

The move came ahead of December’s Rule 5 draft, in which unprotected players not on the 40-man roster can be selected by other organizations.

Howard was selected by the Rockies in the third round of the 2014 MLB Draft after playing at Georgia Southern.

He pitched most of 2017 in Triple-A for the Albuquerque Isotopes after being called up from the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats in June.

He finished 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 15 appearances and 81 innings for the Isotopes.

His total 2017 line, counting nine appearances in Double-A, was 5-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 127.1 innings.

He’s expected to compete for a spot on the major-league team at next year’s spring training, and the 40-man spot is another step in that direction.