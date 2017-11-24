RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Nickiah Metcalf handles the ball for Woodland during a game against East Paulding at Rome last season. Metcalf will be one of the few returners for Woodland. Buy photo

View album

View gallery RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Nickiah Metcalf handles the ball for Woodland during a game against East Paulding at Rome last season. Metcalf will be one of the few returners for Woodland.

Though the Woodland Lady Wildcats might be young in 2017, head coach Kyle Morgan sees this as a positive.

“A lot of people would say that’s a negative,” Morgan said. “But it’s also a positive in that I’m not quite sure [the team] quite understand[s] what they’re getting into for the most part.”

In essence, for Woodland, ignorance is bliss.

Getting a group of people to buy in is half the battle, and Woodland’s youth movement is full of girls ready and willing to apply themselves and learn throughout the season.

The Lady Wildcats return just two starters in Madgie Robinson and Carli Clymer.

They have just one senior and one junior this year, too.

Whitney Harris, a sharpshooter, comes over from Excel to play her last year for the Wildcats, and Madgie Robinson enters her third year on varsity.

“We’ll be counting on them for a leadership role and to lead by example,” Morgan said.

Clymer will also be important. The cross country star was debating whether to play basketball at all, and Morgan will be happy to have her back.

She was a bright spot last year as a freshman, splitting ballhandling duties with Robinson.

Nickiah Metcalf is another young guard who showed an ability to, at times, make plays last year.

Lauren Morris, coming off volleyball season, will provide most of the height for a team that desperately needs it.

Morgan acknowledges that “there will be a learning curve,” and is focusing on keeping things simple and limiting unforced errors early on in the season as his team continues to gel.

“Our main point of emphasis is going to be making good decisions with the basketball,” Morgan said.

This will be the first time a lot of the Woodland roster sees varsity minutes, so the early part of its season could prove treacherous.

This is a deep region, and Morgan thinks 2016 region champ Carrollton will tough to beat again in 2017.

Rome, Cass, Villa Rica, and Kell will also be competitive.

“Every game we play in the region will be tough,” Morgan said.

With this in mind, Morgan is emphasizing fundamentals.

Ball-handling and pivoting are what he’s stressing in particular — ”[we want] to learn from mistakes we’ll inevitably make,” Morgan said.

There is obviously a good amount of room for improvement for a team that went 4-21 in 2016.

Woodland started out 0-18 before turning things around a bit and, eventually, even winning a game in the region tournament.

Early indications from Morgan are that this team is committed to beating their 2016 mark and has confidence in their ability to do so.

“For the most part, they are very coachable and eager to learn,” Morgan said. “And we’re hoping that’ll be a positive for our team.”