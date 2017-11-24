RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Woodland guard Hunter Johnson looks to pass during a game at Adairsville last season. Johnson will again run the offense for the Wildcats this season. Buy photo

The mark of a new season brings with it a fresh outlook. For Colman Roberts, head coach of Woodland boys basketball, prospects for this year are bright.

“[It’s the] deepest team we’ve ever had, personnel-wise,” Roberts said.

A lot of the juniors and seniors on this team have been with Roberts since middle school. That creates familiarity with his coaching style and scheme.

Defense is the focus early on for the Wildcats as they look to establish a strong identity. They’ll play mostly man-to-man.

Woodland returns two starters — Jaylen Ballard, who will play at guard and in the post, and Hunter Johnson, also a guard.

Ballard is one of the best rebounders on the team despite his 6-foot-1 frame, while Johnson is a heady point guard who keeps the team in its offense.

Woodland also returns two players who contributed in 2016 but didn’t start, Justice Carter and Dustin Ivie.

Carter has a chance to be a big contributor, a high post player who can create plays on offense. A 2016 All-County selection and starting running back for the Wildcats football team, Carter is shifty, and has a great ability to improvise around the basket.

Ivie was a backup guard whose experience will serve him well as he takes on a bigger role this season.

Connor Gallagher in the post and Peyton Roberts at guard will factor into the rotation, seeing some time in the starting lineup.

Also a part of the starting five will be sophomore Charles Norman, who was great for the junior varsity last year.

Norman could be a big bright spot for the Wildcats — he is a legitimate scoring threat and has the ability to notch double-digit points on any given night. Norman is young and still learning, and that he’s fairly far along already and only figures to get better is great news for Woodland.

Roberts said his team has come back a lot stronger physically. Some of that has to do with the players, like Ballard, Ivie and Carter, who also played football.

There is plenty of room for improvement, as the Wildcats had just one win and went winless in region play in 2016. With the returners and another year to work on chemistry, it’s fair to assume that mark will improve.

Overall, Roberts thinks that this team will be able to accomplish what he tries to have happen with all of his teams.

“We’re going to be playing at our best by the end of the season,” Roberts said.