All three GRPA Cartersville recreation All-Star football teams are headed to state championship games. A testament to the dedication and talent-building that has gone on in the Cartersville community, all three teams aren’t just winning games — they’re dominating them. Opponents have been hard-pressed to score all year, and it’s in turn earned all three teams a chance to win a championship against similarly strong District 2 champions Savannah, which sends also sends all three age-group teams to championship games. Here’s a recap and a primer for what’s ahead.

8U

Eight-and-under head coach Ryan Parker wants to make one thing clear: for 8-year-olds, his players have no problem grasping concepts.

“I’ve got kids that are extremely smart, and I’ve had most of them all year,” Parker said. We’ve been teaching the same concepts all season long. They’ve taken to it very well.”

Parker has been around this team for four years, and admits that they’ve “taken a lot of beatings” to get where they are — namely, in a 8U GRPA championship game against Savannah.

Parker’s team is strong on defense, and well-coached. They don’t make too many mistakes, and try to stay balanced. Top playmakers include Jovani Bautista-Jackson — “he may be the fastest kid in 8U football,” Parker said — and Dixon Lindsey and Zach Parker, who split time at quarterback.

The 8U team shut out Dalton 12-0 in the area championship to advance. It gave up just six points throughout its season.

It enters the game confident, and that starts with its head coach.

“It’s by far the best talent and the best coaches that we’ve had,” Parker said. “And I’ve been doing this four years with different kids.”

10U

The first line Kyle McWhorter’s 10U rec team’s bio would probably have something about its speed.

The 10U team, which will take on Savannah’s 10U team in the GRPA championship game, has speed in spades. Perhaps no more so than the the offensive line, where Landen Heath draws triple teams by the end of the game.

Heath is talented enough, though, that it doesn’t phase him. He continues to barrel through defenders.

“He is a one man wrecking crew we have yet to play a team that can block him effectively,” McWhorter said. “The thing that makes him so dynamic is he might be the fastest player on the field. He runs with backs and receivers during sprints. He is an absolute wrecking machine.”

The team has yet to lose this season, defeating Gordon County 44-0 and Calhoun 30-16 prior to a 6-0 District 5 championship game win over Bartow County.

The sole touchdown came on a quarterback sneak by Brodie McWhorter, Kyle’s nephew. Brodie has played for his uncle under the offense the 10U team runs dating back to flag football.

“He knows where everybody’s supposed to be and where everybody’s supposed to go,” McWhorter said. “We can’t talk to them once they break the huddle. If someone isnt lined up right, he’ll go up and tell them.”

McWhorter said the toughest challenge has been developing chemistry for a team that really only gets to practice together for a few weeks out of the year versus the time the players spend playing for other teams.

But they’ve managed to make it work, and now travel to Savannah Dec. 2 to play for a title.

“I truly believe our team is really really good,” McWhorter said. “As long as we don’t beat ourselves, I just feel like we’re always going to have a chance. I really do.”

12U

For a 12-and-under team, head coach Adam Williams runs a tight ship.

Williams has created a program that emphasizes specialization, and it’s helped him and his team reach the 12U GRPA championship game against Savannah.

Williams and assistant coach Lee Miles are skill player coaches. Miles is a Cartersville household name, the biggest thing during his time coming up and during his playing career in the area, a 2002 graduate of Cartersville High.

He and Williams and wanted to make sure they were giving their players an education that was as well-rounded as possible.

So they recruited Sid Rouser and Brett Williams to shore up the trenches.

Rouser is a graduate of Auburn and coaches the offensive line. Brett Williams played at Clemson and professionally, and coaches the defensive line.

Together, the four coaches work to put together a cohesive game plan week to week, and Williams said it’s made all the difference.

“Being able to implement a game plan between those four things that work together — it’s just been a blessing to have all these three guys to help me establish this team and gameplan we’ve had throughout the season,” Williams said.

The 12U team defeated Dalton in convincing fashion 36-0 in the area championship game to advance. Khristian Lando had three rushing touchdowns, two of which were chunk plays of over 30 yards.

Williams praised his team’s ability to adjust to what he’s given them.

“The strength of our team is being able to acclimate what we’re going into,” the head coach said. We’ve put in multitudes of plays that are different from what we typically run, and everybody’s been able to pick up on it.”

The 12U team now travels to Savannah to play Savannah for a championship. If they win, it will fulfill the vision of what Williams and Miles have thought possible for a while.

“We talked about going to state championship at the end of last year,” Williams said.