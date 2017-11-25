In their first year under head coach Shannon Boatfield, the Excel Christian Academy Eagles are looking to the future.

“We’ve just tried to focus on, not so much where were are today, but where we want to go,” Boatfield said. “So we’re trying to coach towards that, and that means we’ve been very fundamental in what we do.”

The Eagles struggled last year, and don’t have a girls team this year.

But Boatfield, already a recognized local figure because of his work with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, took over the boys team and managed to cobble together a roster.

Forget returning starters — the Eagles don’t have that many players who were even in the program last year.

Aside from the few returners, the roster is made up mostly of transfers and home-schooled kids.

Although the mix is a little unconventional, it’s been working so far.

“There’s so much excitement and enthusiasm for what we’re building and where we’re going,” Boatfield said. “You can already see there’s an absolute desire from these guys to get better. They have a passion and a love for this game that is contagious and really does encourage me for what the future will hold for us.”

The Eagles are 1-1 so far, with a loss to North Cobb Christian followed by a 47-41 win over Walker on Tuesday.

Josiah Mosley led the team with 17 points in that game, and is a good bet to do so throughout the season. The junior hasn’t played high school basketball before, but is athletic and a good defender, which allows him to get easy baskets in transition.

“Josiah is a tenacious defender who really creates havoc with his ability on the defensive side of the ball,” Boatfield said. “He’s going to score on a lot of transition, he’s super quick. So he’s a slasher who gets to the hole and is really learning how to finish around the rim.”

The other junior who’s emerged as a leader early is forward Evan Lee, who grabbed 18 rebounds against Walker.

“He’s a legitimate 3-point threat for us as well,” Boatfield said. “But again, because of his length, 6-foot-4, he’s a guy that we can count on around the rim to both finish, but then make sure he’s grabbing everything that’s coming off the glass as a rebounder.”

Behind those two are post players Brendan Quillin and Robby Poston, as well as Kalil Holley, who had 13 points against Walker.

Like everyone on the team, those players are inexperienced, which has led to fundamentals being the biggest point of emphasis for Excel.

“[We’re just] teaching the game, doing a lot of progressive things, so they’re doing some drills that are just going to teach and lead them towards the big picture,” Boatfield said. “So when we all put it together, they’ll be able to see, kind of, what all that little stuff we were doing at the beginning of the year was all about. So we’re very fundamental right now, teaching the fundamentals, coaching the fundamentals, and just getting our kids as many reps together as we can.”

That’s also restricted the complexity of the schemes Boatfield has been able to institute.

Right now, the Eagles are running a simple motion offense, and going mostly man-to-man with some halfcourt traps on defense.

Building a good base of skills and moving the program in the right direction will continue to be the main goals of the program.

At least so far, there’s been encouraging developments in those departments.

“We tried to come in and cast a vision for the program,” Boatfield said. “And both the parents and the players, the administration, are buying into that vision, so I’m encouraged about what the future of Excel basketball looks like.”