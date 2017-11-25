Adairsville wrestling continued a strong start to the season Saturday, going 4-1 and finishing third at the Hiram Duals.

The Tigers’ only loss was to Veterans in pool play, which pushed them down to second place in the pool.

They beat Newnan, Cartersville and Hiram in pool play, and Chattooga in the third-place match.

“We were hoping for first, but we just came up short with Veterans,” Adairsville head coach Ryan Torrence said. “We were missing three starters, so we forfeited two weight classes and wrestled, probably, four JV guys. That being the case, they did exceptionally well.”

Cartersville finished 2-3, with senior Jonathan de la Cruz going undefeated, and senior Conner Adams and junior Jabril Williams finishing 4-1.

Senior Nic Jackson and sophomore Steven Lynch went undefeated for Adairsville.

With the third-place finish, Adairsville kept up its run of making the podium at every tournament so far this season.

It’s a good start to what Torrence hopes will be a good year.

“We’ve placed at every event we’ve gone to, so it’s an encouraging year for us,” Torrence said. “Last year was a rebuilding year, but this year we brought back four seniors, the most we’ve had in three years since I’ve been there. A lot of encouraging young guys too, so we’re in good shape.”

Jackson, who finished third at state last year, is looking to better that finish. Coming off a good season as a middle linebacker with the football team, he’s lost just once so far on the mat.

The lineup around him hasn’t been fully settled, as the Tigers are still trying to get wrestlers into the right weight classes.

That makes the results even more encouraging.

“I’m just really encouraged by how well our older guys are leading and how the younger guys are stepping up to the plate,” Torrence said. “We have several freshmen who are really showing up and filling gaps for us. Once we get a few guys into the appropriate weight class, stop giving away two, three, four forfeits at a time, once we get guys in place, it’s going to be a really strong lineup this year.”