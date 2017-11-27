It’s basketball only in this week’s winter sports roundup as wrestling teams, and Elise Hart’s Air Force swimming, had the weekend off for Thanksgiving.

The action on the hardwood, though, was more than enough to make up for it.

Corey Tobin was the week’s high scorer, as the sharpshooter returned from injury and hung 21 points on Washington Adventist.

Among other players, Ryan Davis, A.J. Mosby, Carrod Watson and Rudy Winters all got into double figures in at least one game last week.

BASKETBALL



Ryan Davis (Francis Marion Jr., Cartersville) — Davis was the first man off the bench for the Patriots last Tuesday in a 103-88 win over Shaw. The former Cane played 24 minutes, scoring 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and adding five rebounds and two steals. Despite not starting a game, Davis is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds so far through four games.

Jana Morning (Berry Fr., Cass) — Morning played in all three games for Berry last week but didn’t score. She did have four rebounds in a 55-46 win over Wesleyan last Monday.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Sr., Cartersville) — Mosby continued to impress for Alcorn in two games last week. He started out with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in an 87-73 loss to Yale Wednesday. Saturday, the Braves had a much easier time, routing Concordia 103-56. As a starter, Mosby played just 20 minutes, but stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Through seven games, Mosby is leading the Braves in minutes at 27 per game and assists at 2.9 per game. He’s also second on the team with 11.6 points per game and is leading all Braves starters in field goal percentage at 52.5 percent.

Adrian Rodgers (Correcaminos de Colon (Panamanian LPB), Cartersville native) — Rodgers had nine points in 17 minutes as the Correcaminos lost 55-54 to Panteras last week.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell So., Excel) — Thrower scored three points, had two rebounds and dished out one assist in seven minutes in a 79-65 win over Bryan last Tuesday.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Sr., Cartersville) — After missing time with an injury, Tobin is back to his sharpshooting ways for Reinhardt, which played in the NAIA D-II Showcase last week. In a 95-93 win over Rio Grande, he scored 14 points and added three steals. He was more on target the next day in a 74-70 win over Washington Adventist, making 5-of-10 3-pointers and finishing with 21 points and four rebounds. On the season, he’s second on the team with 16.3 points per game, and is shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the arc on nearly 10 3-pointers a game. He’s also grabbing 4.7 rebounds a game, third on the team.

Carrod Watson (North Georgia So., Woodland) — Watson had exactly three points and five rebounds in each of his first two games last week, an 86-73 win over Limestone and an 84-74 loss to Regis. He added three blocks in the former. Watson then picked up his scoring in an 82-72 loss to Metropolitan State (Denver) on Saturday, scoring 10 points with three rebounds. On the season, he’s averaging 5.3 points in six games, with 4.5 rebounds per game and a team-high five total blocks.

Hakeem Winters (Point Jr., Cartersville) — Winters started both games for Point last week, scoring nine points in an 88-80 loss to Allen on Tuesday and seven in an 86-68 loss to Coastal Georgia on Saturday. He stuffed the stat sheet in that game, adding six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He’s averaging 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Rudy Winters (Columbus State Jr., Excel) — After the holiday break, Columbus State came back with two games over the weekend, and Winters scored double figures in both. In an 86-85 loss to Tusculum on Saturday, he got to the free throw line often and scored 11 points with three rebounds. Sunday saw a 99-69 loss to Carson-Newman, but Winters led the Cougars with 16 points. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds a game so far this season.