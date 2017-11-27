Vic Beasley saw action in a 34-20 Atlanta Falcons win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. He didn’t record any stats.

Overall, Beasley has 19 total tackles — 14 unassisted — and four sacks.

In college, T.L. Ford led UNC-Charlotte in receiving and reached the 50-yard mark for the second straight week, and Marcus Childers started and threw a touchdown for Northern Illinois in a loss.

DeAndre Applin (Georgia State Jr., Adairsville) — Applin had two solo tackles in a 31-10 Georgia State loss to Appalachian State Saturday.

Marcus Childers (Northern Illinois Fr., Adairsville) — In a 31-24 loss to Central Michigan, Childers completed 20 passes on 36 attempts for a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions, including a costly one in Central Michigan territory inside the 25 and his team trailing by seven with under a minute left. Childers had 16 rushing attempts but gained just 12 yards on those attempts. His touchdown came on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line in the first quarter.

Childers is now completing 57.3 percent of his passes with 1440 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. His quarterback rating is a very respectable 124.5. He is second on the Huskies with 454 yards rushing.

The Huskies finished 8-4 and 6-2 in conference play, and will await bowl placement.

T.L. Ford (UNC-Charlotte Sr., Cartersville) — Ford had two receptions for 50 yards in a 31-12 loss to Florida Atlantic Saturday.

Lucas Johnson (Georgia State Jr., Cass) — Johnson saw time at left tackle for Georgia State in a 31-10 loss to Appalachian State.

Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern Jr., Woodland) — Townsend saw time at defensive tackle in a 34-24 Georgia Southern win over Louisiana Monroe.

Jake Walker (Furman Fr., Cartersville resident) — Walker saw time at tight end and was targeted once in a 28-27 Furman win over Elon.