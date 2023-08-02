So many of Murray High’s notable football players from the past are inextricably linked to the late Bill Napier.
Take Matt Penland for example; the 1992 Murray graduate was Napier’s first quarterback at Murray after he became head coach. Penland is in the coaching profession himself now, although he is in the insurance business by vocation. He is a volunteer coach and offensive coordinator at Sevier County High in Sevierville, Tenn., where he joked that he had to hide his Georgia Bulldog loyalties for his own safety.
When talking about his days as a quarterback at Murray, Penland, like most, had to fight back emotions when his thoughts went to Napier who died of ALS in 2017.
“He had been our offensive coordinator and my quarterbacks coach,” said Penland, who was born and raised in Chatsworth. “He started building a relationship with me when I was in middle school. We all loved him and were tickled to death when he took over. He was just an unbelievable dude, unbelievable coach.”
Penland said he lost track of the number of players from Napier’s teams who went on to play college football. He was among them, taking his skills to Carson-Newman when he graduated from Murray.
“Every one of us went somewhere and played,” he said. “Also, the Napier family tree of coaching is pretty impressive. I am happy for Kurt (Murray’s current head coach). I know he has a tough job there but I am happy he has the opportunity.”
When Penland finished college he went into business but always had an interest in coaching. Once he got an opportunity in 2013, there was one person he consistently turned to for guidance, Bill Napier.
“When I started coaching, he and I would talk on the phone all the time,” Penland said. “Once he got sick and wasn’t able to coach, we messaged and talked about football. He meant a lot to me like he did to so many people.”
Penland first started playing quarterback around middle school, he said. He grew up chasing future MCHS football stars Keith and Hugh Swilling around their shared neighborhood, he said. The Swillings, of course, had storied careers with Murray and were a few years ahead of Penland.
When he got to high school, Penland – like many others before him – ran the veer option out of the I-formation, Napier’s signature system.
“Being a guy that could throw it pretty well, I always wanted to throw it more than we did,” Penland said. “At the same time, now as a coach, you understand that you have to do what your players can do. Murray County football has always been built around hard-nosed kids that work hard. We didn’t have any 4.3 (40) guys or 6-foot-3, 270-pound linemen. We were just a bunch of good old country boys trying to fight hard and find a way.”
It’s sort of comical to think about the run-heavy offenses then in comparison with the wide-open, spread formations that have become almost universal today. Nonetheless, many of the same principles that guided the veer are utilized today in some of the modern sets.
“To be honest, it looks different when you watch it on TV, but the principles of it are not that different,” Penland said. “You’re trying to put the defense in conflict and make them play assignment football.”
When Penland decided to go into coaching, he said, he very nearly had to relearn the game.
“How offense was played had changed in my time away from the game,” he said. “So, when I decided to coach, I had to really dive in and start studying what everybody was doing and the more I studied, the more I realized that the zone read is really triple option football. You’re just doing it out of the gun and blocking a little differently but the principles are the same.”
When Penland isn’t coaching, he’s helping raise two daughters and following their athletic careers. Preparing for the upcoming season has become his focus of late and like so many coaches around the nation, the “itch” begins and everything becomes right in the world.
“We were kind of laughing as coaches, you know, this has to be a sick obsession to enjoy this,” he said. “You’re just miserable and you’re tired but there is part of me that loves it. I can get away from everything and just talk football. It’s a labor of love, I guess you could say.”