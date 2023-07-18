 Skip to main content

New work rules could cut food assistance

  By Stanley Dunlap The Georgia Recorder

Food assistance advocates contend that a Georgia agency’s refusal to apply for a federal work exemption puts thousands of Georgians in danger of losing much-needed monthly payments for groceries.

Neil Odell Ingle

Mr. Neil Odell Ingle, age 88 of Chatsworth, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at his re…

Thomas Worley Greeson

  

Thomas Worley “Tom” Greeson passed away peacefully at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta on Monday…

Betty Marie Baker

Dalton — Mrs. Betty Marie Baker, age 72, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Saturday, Ju…

Bessie Lee Durham

Mrs. Bessie Lee Durham, age 81 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023.

"The Out-Laws" (R) -- During the week leading up to their wedding, newly engaged Owen (Adam DeVine) and Parker (Nina Dobrev) receive news that Parker's parents, who've been off-grid for the entirety of their relationship, will be attending their nuptials. Shortly after they arrive, the bank …

HOLLYWOOD -- Matt Damon, hitting screens in Christopher Nolan's $100 million "Oppenheimer" (due July 21), will co-star next with Pedro Pascal in Ethan Coen's "Drive-Away Dolls." Damon also has the upcoming heist thriller "The Instigators," starring Ben Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck, for A…