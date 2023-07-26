* Delilah Rae, daughter of Madison and Daniel Lee Sartin, May 19
* Sawyer Axton, son of Emilee and Richard Phillips, June 4
* Cristian Manuel, son of Eulalia Perez Jacinto and Martin Nolasco Perez, June 6
* Kohen Tate, son of Tori Douglas and Marcus Dean, June 7
* Elijah James Walker, son of Brittany Gibson and James Ryan Walker, June 9
* Oaklyn Elaine, daughter of Ashlyn Spivy-Harris and Devlyn Scott Carrell, June 9
* Waylon Joshua, son of Amber and Joshua Thomison, June 12
* Benjamin Graham, son of Sarah and Kirkland Bowman, June 14
* Charly Jane, daughter of Molly Katelynn and Charles Hinton McConkey
* Wrenleigh Jane, daughter of Chelsey Saylor and Christian Fowler, June 16
* Maverick Lamar, son of Brittany Goswick and Justin Hawkins, June 18
* Andres Jr., son of Vilma Cristina Perez Loarca and Andres Bautista Ramos, June 19
* Eleanor Magnolia, daughter of Alexis Schlapa and Jacob Rizer, June 24
* Karly Benton, daughter of Kasey and Bradley Hall, June 27
* Harper Alexus, daughter of Cedell Chapman and Dillon Webb, June 28
* Jax Daniel, son of Crystal and Casey Young, June 29
* Bradley Colter, son of Alex and Bradley Watts, June 30
* Hadlyn Jane, daughter of Heidi Welch and James Griffin, July 3
* Maddix James, son of Sara McCallough and Ashton Head, July 8