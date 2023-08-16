The Murray County High School Class of 1983 is planning its 40th reunion. It will be Saturday, Oct. 14. Invitations are not being mailed, so please provide a phone number or email so an invitation can be sent to you. Please contact Marlene Sitton Ross this week at mksr83@hotmail.com.
