The Murray County High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th year class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Grandview at Fort Mountain in Chatsworth.
All class members are encouraged to attend this "golden class reunion," marking 50 years since they received their diplomas.
A meal, program, and entertainment is included--along with several special guests (former teachers/coaches/administrators) who have been invited to share the evening with those attending. Class officers-organizers promise a great evening for all.
Reservations, along with your contact information, should be submitted by Aug. 12.
Cost for the evening is $35 per person and can be submitted via post/mail to:
MCHS Class of 1973
1308 Leonard Bridge Road
Chatsworth, GA 30705
Payment may also be sent via VENMO to: @Vickie-Sales-1
For more information call 706-517-0047 and leave a message.