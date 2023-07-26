Chatsworth Tractor Supply will host a pet adoption event on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
"As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes," said Ed Chorjel, manager of the Chatsworth Tractor Supply store. "Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Chatsworth store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners."
The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets. It will take place at Tractor Supply at 20 Commerce Drive.
During the event, the following community partners will be on hand with dogs and cats looking for homes.
The event is in partnership with Murray County Animal Shelter.
For more information, please contact the Chatsworth Tractor Supply at 706-695-2136.