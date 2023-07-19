The Murray County Singing Convention, designated the R. S. Thomas Memorial Singing, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Smyrna Baptist Church on Smyrna Church Road south of Chatsworth. The afternoon will feature congregational singing of the newest gospel songs, specials and some classics in tribute to Thomas. An offering will be received for the R. S. Thomas Music Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships for area youth to attend summer music schools. Rev. Andrew Bowen, pastor, invites all those who knew R.S. and/or who love this music to attend. For more information call 706-695-2740 or visit the church website at www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org.
History
A century ago, virtually every one of Georgia’s counties, like those in most states from Virginia to Texas, had singing conventions where individuals and groups from churches of various denominations came together to learn and sing new southern gospel songs. The songs were printed in “shaped note” format and singers learned and sometimes sang, the syllable names—do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, and ti, along with the lyrics, accompanied by musicians on piano and/or organ.
The Murray County Singing Convention was organized in 1909 and met at churches throughout the county in both spring and fall sessions for about 75 years. When this group disbanded, Thomas, who served as choir director at Smyrna Baptist Church in Murray County, began a “combined” convention singing at his church.
Thomas worked in the carpet and printing industries for many years and also served in the Georgia Senate. He first attended gospel singings in the 1920’s when he went to conventions in Whitfield County. He traveled to events in several states for most of eight decades before his death in the summer of 2011 at the age of 93. He had continued to be a part of the music program at Smyrna, leading songs until just weeks before his passing.