Julia Child famously said, "With enough butter, anything is good," and she was absolutely right. But now let's take that plain ol' butter and jazz it up. Brace yourself, because we're about to dive into the realm of compound butter.
Compound butter: think butter, but with panache. It's the perfect inexpensive, fancy-pants upgrade to nearly any meal. It's softened butter mixed with your favorite sweet or savory flavors, then chilled in the fridge until showtime.
Just picture it: a dollop of this buttery brilliance on sizzling hot dishes, melting into a luscious, flavor-packed buttery sauce. It's fantastic on grilled meats, poultry, shrimp and other seafood, steamed vegetables, freshly baked bread, pasta and rice, potatoes, and even pancakes and waffles. You can also use it to add richness to mashed potatoes or as a finishing touch to sauces and soups. The possibilities are endless!
Master recipe compound butter
Yield: Approximately 3/4 cup
Servings: 12 tablespoons
Total Time: 10 minutes
1/2 cup (one stick) softened butter
Up to 1/2 cup additional ingredients as per recipes below*
Place the room temperature butter in the bowl of a small food processor or a small mixing bowl. Add your prepared ingredients and process or mix using a fork until well incorporated. Next you roll the now amazing butter into a log.
Spoon your blob (that's the technical term, I'm quite sure) of supercharged butter in the middle of a sheet of wax paper. Fold the paper over the blob. Use the edge of something flat (like the side of a small cutting board or a pastry scraper) to press the butter into the folded edge of the paper, forming a cylinder or log shape. Twist the ends of the paper like a piece of wrapped candy.
Place your divine creation in the fridge until solid. Store refrigerated for up to a month or frozen for three months.
To serve, slice into rounds and place atop something deserving of such magnificence. Am I being overdramatic? You won't think so when you try my recipes and pairing suggestions below.
*BLUE CHEESE AND GARLIC BLISS -- 1/2 cup butter, 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles, 1 tablespoon minced purple onion, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Grilled steak or baked potatoes will never be the same again.
*AVOCADO LIME -- 1/2 cup butter, 1/4 cup mashed avocado, 1 teaspoon cumin, the zest and juice from one small lime. It's the perfect partner for salmon, shrimp, fish tacos, chicken and even corn on the cob. Taco 'bout a transformation!
*MEDITERRANEAN MAGIC -- 1/2 cup butter, 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan, 1 tablespoon diced roast red pepper or sundried tomatoes, 2 teaspoons fresh basil, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, one pinch red pepper flakes. Imagine this dazzling star dancing its way onto hot pasta or a cozy baguette.
*FRESH BERRY HONEY BUTTER -- 1/2 cup butter, 1/4 cup room temperature mashed fresh berries, 1 tablespoon honey. This concoction adds fruity finesse to biscuits, cornbread, toast or pancakes.
*BANANAS FOSTER BONANZA -- 1/2 cup butter, 1/4 cup mashed banana, 1 1/2 tablespoons caramel sauce, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. Slather on pancakes, waffles, French toast or your arm.
And yes, you could even gift these buttery delights. Wrap up some pasta or a fresh loaf of bread, add compound butter, and ta-da! A thoughtful treat.
But here's the kicker: We're only scratching the buttery surface. Countless combinations await, ready to be mixed, chilled and devoured. I hope you'll enjoy experimenting in the kitchen. Who knew butter could be so versatile?
Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime -- Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com