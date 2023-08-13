The dog days of summer are here, and nobody wants the oven to heat up the house. So, the grill is getting lots of attention right now. One of the most popular foods to cook on the grill is the barbecue classic: the hamburger. Is there any food that screams "summer" more than a juicy burger? Nope.
However, for a twist on the standard burger, how about switching up the meat? We've all had beef burgers, but how about a big, juicy pork burger? Pork or "the other white meat" is such an under used ground meat for burgers.
Juicy and delicious, pork is often less expensive than beef. Here's the secret to why pork burgers are so juicy. Typically, pork is sold 70/30 lean to fat ratio rather than 85/15 like in beef. You can buy leaner grind, but fat is flavor, and you're not having burgers every night, right?
This pork burger is flavorful and brimming with smoky chipotle plus a little sweetness and lots of texture from the fresh grilled peach salsa.
Chipotle pork burgers with grilled peach salsa
Yield: 6 (4 ounce) burgers
Total Time: 45 minutes
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup onion diced
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1.5 pounds ground pork
1 egg
1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 tablespoon onion powder
1/2 tablespoon ground mustard
1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
1 1/2 tablespoons chipotle seasoning
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
6 whole wheat hamburger buns and lettuce for serving
In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil then add the onion and Worcestershire, then saute until very soft.
Place the cooked onions in a mixing bowl. Add the ground pork and all remaining ingredients. Mix well with your hands to evenly incorporate all the spices and egg. Divide the mixture into 6 (4 ounce) portions and form the pork into thin patties with your hands. Set aside until ready to grill.
Preheat the grill to 400 degrees. If you're making peach salsa, grill the peaches while the grill is heating up and make the salsa while the burgers cook.
To grill the burgers: Cook the pork burgers on the grill, 4 to 6 minutes each side, to an internal temperature of 160 degrees. A quick-read thermometer will do the trick. Serve on whole wheat buns with lettuce and peach salsa.
Grilled peach salsa
Yield: 2 cups
Total Time: 15 minutes
3 peaches or nectarines
1 avocado, cubed
1/4 cup purple onion, minced
2 tablespoons red bell pepper, minced
1 small jalapeno, seeded and minced
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons lime (or lemon) juice
Preheat grill to 400 degrees. Slice three peaches or nectarines in half and remove the pits. Place on the grill, starting with the cut side down and flipping over after 2 minutes to reserve the juices. You want them to have a bit of char for that intense smoky flavor. Continue grilling until heated through and softened. When done, remove the skins and chop, yielding about two cups. Mix the peaches, avocado, onion, red pepper, jalapeno, cilantro and lime juice. Serve with the pork burgers.
This salsa is refreshing, tangy and a delicious accompaniment to chicken, fish and beef, too. -- or served with chips or eaten with a spoon.
Next time you fire up the grill, venture beyond the usual burgers and embrace the succulent flavors of pork. With chipotle-infused goodness and a tantalizing grilled peach salsa, these burgers are a must-try for your summer gatherings. Dare to indulge in "the other white meat" for a delicious twist on a classic favorite.
Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime -- Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com