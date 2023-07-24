* When baking, you can slow the rising time of dough by placing it in a cool place to rise. You can even let it rise in the refrigerator! Basically, it's done rising when it's doubled in size, so use that as your guide.
* Place individual fabric softener sheets into sneakers to keep them fresh between wearings. You can use this for other shoes, too. Just be aware that the softener sheet should stay inside the shoe; it could discolor certain fabrics on the outside.
* "I have long hair, and it always jams up the shower drain. I tried one of those hair catcher things, but the drain doesn't recess enough. What I did was to cut a piece of stiff screen to fit the drain hole, and I secured it with a hair pin that dangles down. It catches everything. Nothing slips under it, and I can clean it off easily." -- I.R. in Massachusetts
* "It used to be that my kids would do something cute and I'd scramble to dig out the camera, only for the moment to be passed. Now I keep two cameras (digital photos and video camera) charged up and ready to go in a bowl on a high shelf. I grab it and turn it on -- that's it." -- T.F. in Idaho
* When baking savory bread, try substituting vegetable broth for the water in your recipe. It adds a deeper element of flavor to the bread. Just try to use low-sodium broth so you don't add too much salt to your bread.
* "If you have a little one who is afraid of the bedroom because of 'monsters,' try getting your hands on some 'Monster Away Spray.' I used a can of air freshener that I decorated with paper to make a new label. Fooled the kids and eased their fears quickly." -- W.L. in Arkansas
