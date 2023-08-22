* My father taught me all I know about working the grill -- even though it was his job! One tip that's served me best is this simple beauty: Let the meat sear before you move it. Give it a chance to cook on one side well enough that it lifts away from the grill. If it's sticking, you probably need to leave it alone! Happy grilling.
* "Kitchen stores sell grill brushes, but they can be expensive. I use a good-quality paintbrush from the hardware store for grilling only, and replace it a couple of times throughout grilling season. I find it to be a better brush, and less expensive to boot!" -- B.F. in Illinois
* Your grilled meats will be more moist and taste better if you let them rest for a few minutes after you take them off the grill. It allows the meat to redistribute the natural juices. If you are worried about temperature, just cover the meat with foil.
* "It's best to clean a grill just after cooking, but if you weren't able to, that's OK. When faced with a messy grill surface, just preheat, then clean. The heat will burn off drippings and make it easier to scrub." -- R.T. in Florida
* You should never use a cooking spray on your grill. Instead, soak a paper towel in oil and use your tongs to oil the grill surface.
