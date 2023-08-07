With its simple shapes, copper frame and red glass panels, this might look like a hanging sculpture in a modern abstract style. It's really an optician's trade sign from the late 19th century.
Antique signs, advertising and medical paraphernalia are popular collectibles. Some collectors seek them out for their historical significance or subject matter. Others consider them works of art. Signs that sell as folk art tend to bring higher prices at auction.
This one sold for $1,625 at Cowan's Auctions for more than twice the estimated value! The buyer might have had an interest in optometry or simply liked the look of the piece.
Q: My husband and I were employees of the Borden Milk plant in Youngstown, Ohio, in the 1970s. We have an 8-ounce drinking cup with the "Elsie the Cow" logo on the cup. The cup is white, and the lettering is blue. We also have a 12-ounce drinking glass and eight 8-ounce glasses with the Elsie logo. Are these collectible? What are they worth?
A: The Borden company has been in business for more than 160 years. Gail Borden and his partner started the company after Borden was granted a patent for his process for condensing milk in 1856. The company was named the New York Condensed Milk Company until 1919, when it became the Borden Company. It was the world's largest dairy operator by the late 1980s. Income fell in the '90s, and the company was sold in 1995. It was sold again in 2009, and the name became Borden Dairy. Elsie the Cow first appeared in ads in 1936. Her image was also used on milk bottle caps. The first live cow dubbed "Elsie" appeared in Borden's exhibit at the 1939 World's Fair. She outdrew every other exhibit at the Fair. Elsie's image has appeared on bottles, glasses, cups, clocks, lamps, figurines, playing cards and many other items. Glasses and cups sell for about $7 to $10. You will find cups offered for sale at higher asking prices, but they often sell for $10 or less.
Tip: Do not drip-dry your glasses. The water evaporates and leaves minerals behind on the glass. Eventually a film forms.
Current prices
Textile, bag, red, yellow and black stripes, geometric borders, woven, attached cowrie shells, Northern India, c. 1900, 21 x 20 inches, $60.
Art glass vase, pale pink, wide mouth, short tapered stem, clear base with pink threading, Laurie Thal, 7 1/2 inches, $225.
Teddy bear, mohair, ochre, white patch paws, brown googly eyes, stitched nose, hand sewn, c. 1920, 22 inches, $250.
Textile, tapestry, Tree of Life, birds, leafy plants, shaded blue ground, multicolor, woven, midcentury, 76 x 51 inches, $1,875.
Advertising, bin, Rio Coffee, barrel shape, hinged lid, red ground, black lettering and bands, 19th century, 24 x 19 inches, $2,125.
