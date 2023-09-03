The first Labor Day was celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City with a parade by trade union members, followed by an enormous outdoor party with speeches and picnics. President Grover Cleveland signed the holiday into national law in 1884, and Labor Day parades have been held throughout the United States since then. And, what's a parade without flags to wave?
This turned wood flag holder, filled with 20 miniature cloth flags on wooden sticks, is ready for a celebration. It was originally a store display and recently sold for $540 at an AntiqueAdvertising.com auction.
The auction describes it as a Victorian item without a specific date given, so it may pre-date Labor Day. Based on the number of stars, the flags are from the early twentieth century. But, it's likely that stores offered flags in displays like these for the first Labor Day parades, as parade spectators continue waving flags today.
Q: I've had this oval bowl for a long time, and I don't know anything about it. I recently saw one like it. It was a different color and looks like it's glass. Mine is ceramic but the grape clusters and vine details are the same. Could this be a Northwood bowl or is it a fake?
A: The Northwood Glass Company made pressed carnival glass, known for its iridescent glow. It was called "the poor man's Tiffany glass," made to imitate the look of expensive blown glass. The Grape and Cable pattern was a popular mass-produced pattern made by Northwood. Most Northwood glass has their underlined "N" mark on the bottom. From your photo, the bowl looks like a ceramic version of the popular glass pattern and not an attempt to imitate carnival glass. Your bowl shows how popular the Grape and Cable pattern was with collectors. Northwood Grape and Cable carnival glass bowls have sold recently for $150 to $175.
Tip: Bring a price guidebook to an auction. It isn't possible to remember everything, but it is possible to look up most items. We think Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide is the best resource.
Current prices
Toy, marble, glass, swirl, double red, blue and green bands, white latticino core, handmade, 2 1/4 inches, $90.
Quilt, pieced, log cabin, Shadow and Light, multicolor, white diagonal stripes, red outer border, crib, late 19th century, 17 1/4 inches, $345.
Sign, Euclid Beach Park, "Labor Day Mon. Sept. 6th" in green, "Admission to Park and All Rides" in red, "$2.50 Each Person, 75 (cents) Each Child," hand painted, 36 x 72 inches, $990.
Inkwell, pewter, dome shape, three quill holders, flared base, hinged lid with finial, marked, William Will, Philadelphia, 3 x 4 3/4 inches, $1,135.
Furniture, cabinet, neoclassical, marquetry, parquetry, walnut veneer, two doors, inlaid bellflowers, two interior shelves and slide, tapering square legs, Southern Germany, 37 1/2 x 56 x 23 inches, $3,300.
