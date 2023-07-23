Secret societies are, by their nature, mysteries to people who aren't part of them. But other people are aware of their symbols. This carved wooden shelf is decorated with symbols of the Odd Fellows. It features three chain links, representing the society's values of friendship, love and truth.
Other symbols have more general, familiar meanings. The heart-in-hand is a symbol for benevolence that is often associated with the Odd Fellows but not used exclusively by them. The All-Seeing Eye, sun and globe carry meanings of universal spirit. And the hourglass, scythe, skull and crossbones are well-known symbols of mortality.
The Odd Fellows is believed to have originated in medieval trade guilds, with "odd fellow" meaning someone who did odd jobs for a living. They did charitable work in their communities and provided financial assistance among members.
At one point, the Odd Fellows was the largest secret society in the U.S., but membership dropped during the Great Depression. Famous members included actor Charlie Chaplin, aviator Charles Lindbergh and multiple U.S. presidents, first ladies and political figures, including Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt.
* * *
Q: My mother had an old oil lamp sitting on the kitchen table. It did not have the original chimney, but she was able to find another one that fit. The top globe is also missing. The bottom globe has four raised lion heads with biblical or desert scenes between them. I saw one very similar to ours in an antique shop, and the price was $600! Could mine be this valuable?
A: Oil lamps continue to be sought by collectors. The late 19th-century lamps were renamed "Gone with the Wind" lamps when they were used as set decorations in the 1939 movie. This style of oil lamp has two shades or globes with a chimney in between. Many have been modified for use as electrical lamps. Your lamp only has the bottom globe. Complete lamps that are similar to yours have recently sold for $75 to $275.
* * *
TIP: Store vintage textiles flat or roll them. Don't fold. It makes creases.
* * *
CURRENT PRICES
Punch bowl, carnival glass, marigold, Hob Star pattern, toothed ruffled rim, pedestal base, early 20th century, 10 x 11 inches, $50.
Lalique glass figurine, Perceval, dog, greyhound, standing, on rectangular base, marked, 8 x 10 1/2 x 3 inches, $255.
Desk, oak, two tiers, carved, Green Man face on drawers, scrolled crest, green writing surface, kneehole, turned legs, 42 1/2 x 23 x 51 inches, $500.
Screen, three-panel, Neoclassical style, tole, trompe l'oeil, illusion of hanging objects, horseshoe, drafting tools, clock, gooks, magnifying glass, papers, keys, red trim, each panel 40 x 12 inches, $645.
