DEAR PAW'S CORNER: Can we talk about people on hiking paths who let their dogs run off-leash? I'm getting increasingly frustrated at the number of loose dogs that run up to my dog, Chester, when we're out for a day hike. Since the pandemic, it seems to happen much more often. I keep my dog on a leash because he's big, boisterous and could knock an adult down if he took off running. Why can't other people do the same? -- Bev in Stoneham, Massachusetts
DEAR BEV: I hear you! As a hiker myself, I get the appeal of going out to wild spaces. And I love bringing my dog along. But she stays on her leash. It's not just the right thing for dog owners to do, it's the law in most state parks. Some federal parks don't even allow dogs or other pets, often because of fragile ecology.
Hikers, check the rules of the park or wildlife area you're planning to walk through before leaving home. Even if there are no rules about dogs, keep your dog on a leash. Not only will it protect your dog from encounters with unappreciative wildlife (like skunks, rattlesnakes and porcupines), it will also protect other hikers and their dogs from injury and undue stress. Not all dogs on the trail are friendly or well-socialized.
And finally, pick up your dog's poop and carry it out with you. Yes, it's gross. But it preserves the beauty and ecology of the park. And it's the right thing to do.
